Senate Parliamentarian Rejects GOP Reconciliation Bill’s Anti-Abortion Provision

The Senate parliamentarian has rejected a provision in the Republican reconciliation package that aimed to restrict Affordable Care Act (ACA) cost-sharing subsidies to states with insurance plans on their marketplaces that include coverage of abortion services.

Twelve states require ACA marketplace insurers to provide abortion services within their plans, while another eight states do not have any limitations in place, meaning private insurance companies can decide for themselves if they want to provide such coverage.

The provision in the reconciliation package, often referred to as the “One Big Beautiful Bill” by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, would have restricted states that require or allow insurance coverage to include abortion services from receiving cost-sharing subsidies that are doled out by the federal government. If passed, those states would have to make a difficult decision: continue those requirements but lose out on important funding, or agree to restrict access to abortion care for ACA recipients within their borders.

Reconciliation bills can only be passed once per legislative fiscal year. They often become large packages, as they allow lawmakers to pass provisions without threat of a filibuster in the Senate blocking them.

There are some rules restricting what can be passed, however. The Byrd Rule, for example, requires provisions in any reconciliation bill to be examined by the Senate’s parliamentarian to determine whether they go beyond simple budgetary matters. If a provision is an issues-based matter rather than a budgetary one, the parliamentarian can call for its removal from the package.

Elizabeth MacDonough, the current Senate parliamentarian, made that exact determination on Thursday in deciding that the ACA marketplace rule affecting abortion coverage was improperly included in the bill.

There are ways to overturn a parliamentarian’s decision, as it’s technically an advisory action, but it is extremely rare for Congress to do so. MacDonough’s advisories have only been ignored twice, but not on reconciliation bills.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) indicated earlier this month that the GOP conference would likely respect decisions made by MacDonough.

“We’re not going there,” Thune told reporters on June 2 when he was asked whether he’d seek to overturn MacDonough’s decisions.

Still, some observers noted that Thune could go back on his word, as the parliamentarian’s findings could upset Trump, who could in turn demand that Thune take action against MacDonough — including by taking the unprecedented step of firing her. But that could create precedent that Republicans might not want to have utilized by Democrats in the future.

“The ultimate predicament for John Thune here: If he sidesteps the parliamentarian or even fires Elizabeth MacDonough, he opens the floodgates for Democrats to do Medicare for All, immigration reform or codify abortion rights via reconciliation,” Eric Michael Garcia, Washington Bureau chief at The Independent, wrote in a Bluesky post. “If he holds fast…he pisses off Trump.”

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington) praised the decision by MacDonough, describing the provision she called to be stripped from the bill as being “part of Republicans’ plan to institute a backdoor nationwide abortion ban by making abortion care inaccessible for everyone, everywhere.”

“In Washington state, where marketplace plans are required to cover abortion care, this provision would have sent a major shock wave through our health care system and ripped away access to abortion care for countless women, despite our state’s laws protecting abortion rights,” Murray added.

