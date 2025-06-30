Sanders: GOP Budget Bill Is “Most Dangerous” Legislation in Modern US History

The bill would cut Medicaid by over $1 trillion and strip health insurance from nearly 12 million over the next decade.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders condemned the Republican budget reconciliation package in stark terms during a floor speech late Sunday, calling the measure “the most dangerous piece of legislation in the modern history of our country” and warning that its massive cuts to Medicaid, federal nutrition assistance, and other programs would have deadly consequences nationwide.

“Over 50,000 Americans will die unnecessarily every year,” said Sanders (I-Vt.), referring to a recent study by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and Yale, who examined the likely impacts of Republicans’ proposed healthcare cuts.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated over the weekend that the Senate reconciliation package, which could pass as soon as Tuesday, would slash Medicaid by more than $1 trillion and strip health insurance from nearly 12 million Americans over the next decade.

All of that “to give tax breaks to billionaires who don’t need them,” Sanders said Sunday, calling the Republican legislation “a death sentence for low-income and working-class people.”

“This legislation is the most significant attack on the healthcare needs of the American people in our country’s history,” the senator added.

Sanders’ remarks came hours before the Senate was set to begin the notorious vote-a-rama process whereby senators can offer an unlimited number of amendments to the reconciliation package, which, if passed, would trigger what analysts have described as the largest transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich under a single law in U.S. history.

The Vermont senator said Sunday that he intends to offer amendments aimed at slashing prescription drug costs, removing an estate tax break from the GOP legislation, and eliminating a provision that would give the Pentagon another $150 billion.

“We don’t have enough money to feed hungry children,” Sanders said sardonically. “We don’t have enough money to make sure that people continue to have the healthcare that they need. Don’t have enough money to make sure the kids can get a decent education. But somehow, the military-industrial complex is going to get another $150 billion.”

“In my view,” Sanders continued, “nobody in the Senate or the House should vote for this legislation.”

