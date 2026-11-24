Recent polling in Wisconsin suggests that 50 percent of residents have an unfavorable view of the three-term senator.

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Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly in early discussions with his campaign team about making a fourth-term run for his Senate seat, despite his previous pledge to serve no more than two terms.

Sources close to the senator told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Johnson hasn’t made a conclusive decision yet. Johnson also spoke to the publication earlier this month, indicating that he was open to the idea of running again in 2028.

“There’s no reason for me to make any kind of quick decision on this at all,” he said shortly after the midterms.

During his first run for senator in 2010, Johnson suggested that he was supportive of federal term limits, and promised that he himself would serve no more than two consecutive terms in office. When his second term was close to expiring, however, he announced that he would campaign for a third term, stating in 2022 that he “can’t walk away,” citing supposed difficulties the country was facing during the Biden administration.

Johnson won that race during a Republican-dominant election year.

Several federally elected Republicans have vowed to pursue and personally abide by term limits, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R), who reneged on that pledge decades ago, just as Johnson did earlier this decade. Doing so could have political consequences, however, as voters may view such candidates as untrustworthy.

Beyond potentially breaking his promise for a second time, Johnson will likely face difficulties if he decides to run for re-election in 2028.

Earlier this month, Johnson said in an appearance on Fox Business that there was “no way to fix” Social Security, comparing it to a “Ponzi scheme” that needed to be ended.

“You can’t fix it, you just shut it down and hope that you can recover some of your money,” he said.

After that statement was met with backlash, Johnson claimed last week during a Senate budget hearing that his words were “imprecise” and that he was not really proposing that the program be shut down.

But his original comments from earlier this month were similar to remarks he made during his 2022 campaign, when he proposed vast changes to Social Security, including for it to be converted to discretionary spending — a move that would require Congress to renew the spending annually in order to fund the program, potentially resulting in a vote to terminate Social Security entirely.

There is a high likelihood that the electorate is ready to see Johnson go. According to a Marquette University Law School poll from last month, only 37 percent of Wisconsin voters view Johnson in favorable terms, while 50 percent view him unfavorably

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