Israeli outlets report that officials are, in fact, working to renew the funding for another five or 10 years.

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President Donald Trump’s claim on Election Day earlier this month that the U.S. was ending its annual funding to Israel at the end of 2026 was a lie, Israeli outlets have revealed, catching Trump in a last-ditch effort to boost Republicans that was seemingly nothing more than a PR stunt.

According to reporting by Israeli outlets Times of Israel and Ynet, several Israeli and U.S. officials say that there is no such deal in place between the countries. In fact, the current agreement being hashed out is for the U.S. and Israel to enter another memorandum of understanding (MOU) when the current one ends to continue sending Israel aid.

Details have yet to be worked out, but the general outline consists of a 5- or 10-year deal to phase out the U.S.’s annual $3.8 billion in annual aid sent to Israel. One version of this, according to Ynet, is for the U.S. to maintain current funding levels — with $3.3 billion of that funding allocated under the Foreign Military Financing program — for five years, after which it would be cut off.

The goal of striking a new deal, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly acknowledged, is for the U.S. to wind down such financial support of Israel while further integrating the U.S. and Israel’s military sectors, with some measures to do so currently slated for passage by Congress. This would allow the countries to maintain a more secretive technology- and intelligence-sharing relationship with less public oversight.

The current MOU would continue to be funded through its end date in 2028, the reports said. Both Israeli and U.S. officials were taken aback by Trump’s announcement on November 3, reports have found, and Israeli Finance Ministry officials told members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, on Monday that they were not informed of the announcement nor do they know when the funding will be cut off.

Ynet and Times of Israel are right-wing outlets that often support ultranationalist movements in Israel. However, the reports add credence to suspicions that Trump was bluffing when he made his announcement. At the time, Trump openly said that he was making the announcement in order to stave off attacks from the left about Republicans’ fervor for supporting Israel, as polls portended his party’s major losses in the midterm elections.

Experts and advocates for Palestinian rights had cast doubt on the announcement. U.S. taxpayers could still be on the hook for $10 billion in outstanding military orders from Israel in coming years if Trump ends the MOU early, according to a State Department letter sent to Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) and reported by The Wall Street Journal on November 4. This is because the MOU is structured so that Israel orders U.S. weapons and equipment in advance, and is later provided the money by the U.S. to pay for it.

“It’s not plausible there will be a total cut-off starting January 1,” said Josh Paul, a former State Department official working on foreign arms procurement, to The Intercept shortly after Trump’s initial announcement. “My guess is that he was speaking off the cuff with the next 10-year memorandum of understanding between the U.S. and Israel in mind, but did so in a way that is at best inaccurate or imprecise.”

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