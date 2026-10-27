Report: Trump Admin Backing Far Right Viktor Orbán for UN Secretary-General

The former Hungarian prime minister is “the dream MAGA-conservative candidate,” one US official said.

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The Trump administration has reportedly advocated for far right authoritarian Viktor Orbán, ex-prime minister of Hungary, to serve in the top role at the United Nations amid the administration’s mission to weaken the organization and its role in advancing human rights across the globe.

According to The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board, sources from three countries have said that the U.S. is backing Orbán for UN secretary-general when the new term starts on January 1, 2027, and originally pitched him on the idea, which could be announced after the U.S. midterm elections.

The plan is far-fetched. The far right icon spent his 16 years as prime minister plunging Hungary into fascist authoritarianism, eroding human rights and maintaining power and control through corruption, police violence, surveillance, and censorship. The U.S. State Department has previously recognized “significant human rights issues” in Hungary under Orbán, before his surprise ousting by Péter Magyar earlier this year. Many scholars and commentators warned that Orbán’s rule demonstrated the signs of fascism.

As head of the UN, Orbán would likely seek to advance the far right’s agenda on the world stage, and could “act as an apologist for Vladimir Putin and other dictators,” WSJ’s editorial board wrote.

But the U.S. is willing to set such concerns aside for the rabidly anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ figure because he is “the dream MAGA-conservative candidate,” a U.S. official said. Trump administration officials have a favorable view of “his moves against mass migration, liberal NGOs and Hungary’s left-leaning courts and press,” WSJ noted.

Candidates for UN secretary-general have to be approved first by the 15-member Security Council before coming to a vote by the General Assembly.

The Security Council’s five permanent members have sometimes acted as a check on each other with their veto powers. However, a bid by Orbán may also have the support of Russia and China, sources said, and he could even be a joint candidate put forth by the three countries.

It’s unclear how the U.K. and France will react. The U.K. is reportedly leaning toward backing Emirati diplomat Lana Nusseibeh for the role, despite criticisms over the country’s role in funding genocidal forces in Sudan. Right-wing U.K. paper The Times reported that the U.K. and France are opposed to an Orbán bid for secretary-general.

“I cannot overstate the virulent opposition they both have to this idea,” one European diplomat told the paper.

But the U.S., especially under Donald Trump’s second term, has approached global diplomacy with its own authoritarian mindset, wielding the U.S.’s vast power to coerce rather than persuade; Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s punitive campaign to dismantle the International Criminal Court (ICC) has spurred several countries to withdraw from the body.

Several figures have criticized the decision. Republican Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) said it was a “terrible decision.” Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister, Andrii Sybiha, said that Orbán “would put to good use the masterful veto and blackmail skills he has developed over years of derailing major EU decisions.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk laughed off the WSJ report. “Just a moment ago, he was a candidate for president of the European Commission. This seems to me just as funny as that first rumor,” a smiling Tusk told Politico on Monday.

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