In some cases, mothers being detained or deported were denied information on the whereabouts of their infant children.

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A new report finds that parents deported since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term have been cut off from their children or denied the opportunity to make decisions about their children’s future.

The report, published by legal advocacy group Justice in Motion on Tuesday, shines a light on the Trump administration’s moves to weaken and dismantle policies that previously provided protections for immigrant families — all while rapidly expanding the U.S.’s detention and deportation apparatus.

Justice in Motion, which partners with legal advocates in North and Central America, conducted 122 interviews with parents deported from the U.S. to Honduras, Guatemala, and Mexico since January 2025. They found that parents were repeatedly denied opportunities to contact their children after their arrest, and did not have reliable information about their children’s whereabouts and wellbeing both throughout their detention and after their deportation.

In some cases, mothers were separated from their infant children, and were not told the whereabouts of their babies during their detention or after their deportation.

A Brookings study published in May 2026 estimated that over 205,000 children have experienced the detention or deportation of a parent since the start of Trump’s second term. But little attention has been given to what happens after their deportation.

Dora Isabel Melara, a human rights attorney who spoke with deported parents, said in the Justice in Motion report that “deportation does not simply mean removing a person from one country to another; it means fragmenting a family.”

“When speaking with parents who are returned to Honduras, what I consistently observe is an emotional burden marked by desperation, uncertainty, and anguish,” she said. “Many parents arrive without clear information about their children. In most cases, the separation occurred while the parents were on their way to work or had just dropped their children off at school, without a chance to say goodbye or explain the situation to them.”

“What is not always visible from the United States is the complexity that follows that separation: the barriers to reestablishing communication… and a lack of knowledge about the legal processes necessary for reunification or custody,” she continued. “These realities prolong the separation well beyond the moment of deportation.”

Justice in Motion works to connect parents to attorneys to provide long-term support and assist in their reunification efforts after their deportation.

“Each time a parent loses contact, or a parent is denied the opportunity to make a determination about where their child should be, whether it’s with them or with someone else, it feels like a fundamental violation of the most innate responsibilities that a parent holds towards their child,” Justice in Motion’s Keeli Sorensen told Truthout.

In 2018, Trump’s “Zero Tolerance” family separation policy mandated the criminal prosecution of adults crossing the U.S. border without documentation, separating some 5,000 children from their families. Massive public outcry and nationwide protests pushed Trump to sign an executive order ending family separations in June 2018 — but his zero-tolerance framework remained in place, the report notes.

When President Joe Biden took office in 2021, the administration rescinded the 2018 zero-tolerance policy, the report says, and enacted some safeguards for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to consider children and families’ rights to stay together, under a parental rights directive. This was followed by a 10-year high of deportations under Biden, exceeding peak numbers from Trump’s first presidency.

In his second term, Trump has rescinded the majority of the safeguards for deported parents to exercise their parental rights — while ramping up family separation, detention, and deportations across the country.

“I think what we’re seeing now is grossly alarming to us because it’s just so much more widespread, it’s pervasive throughout the country, and it’s affecting families who have been here for a very long time, people who grew up here as children who are now parents,” Sorensen told Truthout.

ICE’s mandate to rapidly deport migrants has emboldened the agency to disregard the best interests of children and families — in some cases, flying in the face of state legal systems. As the report explains, “even if a state judge has ruled that a child must remain with a parent for their safety, federal immigration authorities maintain sole discretion to detain and deport that parent.”

Under Trump, ICE still has one directive regarding parents and their children, Sorensen told Truthout. That directive contains three core requirements: “They have to ask every person they arrest if they are a parent, and if they are a primary caregiver, they have to note that in their records. If a child is present at the time, they have to make sure that the child has safe access to care.”

“And then the third is that if they are going to remove that parent, they have to give them the opportunity to decide what it is they want to do with the child — whether they want the child to come with them, or to stay in the U.S.”

But ICE regularly violates all three of these requirements, Sorensen said. She gave the example of Maria, who worked in Atlanta for seven years and was attending immigration court proceedings before being told that she would be detained and deported. Maria “wasn’t given any information about what would happen to her children, two of whom were U.S. citizens, and she was not able to decide whether they would remain,” Sorensen said.

“There are others who say, ‘I would like my child to come with me,’ and that’s ignored. Or, ‘I want my child to stay,’ and that’s ignored. Or, ‘I don’t want my child placed with my abusive ex-partner,’ and that is ignored. We’ve seen violations across the board,” Sorensen went on.

The Justice in Motion report comes in the wake of devastating cuts to immigration oversight offices under both the Biden and Trump administrations — with Trump’s cuts during his second term nearly dismantling the Department of Homeland Security’s immigration oversight bodies entirely. As a result, there has been little to no recourse for immigrants whose rights are violated while in federal custody.

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