Poll Shows GOP Senators Who Vote to Cut Medicaid Could Face Political Peril

New survey data out Friday shows that Republicans are wrong if they remain unconcerned about public sentiment as it relates to the evisceration of Medicaid or healthcare support systems that would result from passage of their colossal legislation now making its way through Congress — a bill that, if passed, would see coverage stripped from an estimated 11-16 million people in the coming years.

According to new KFF Health Tracking Poll released Friday, anxiety is high among voters, across the political spectrum, about the negative impacts resulting from cuts to Medicaid or reductions in support for marketplace insurance plans supported by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Most of the public is worried about the consequences of significant reductions in federal Medicaid spending, including among many groups that would be directly impacted by the cuts,” KFF noted in its release of the new survey data. “Partisanship drives these attitudes to a certain extent, but about two-thirds or more of Republicans enrolled in Medicaid and those with lower incomes are worried that Medicaid spending reductions would hurt their families and their communities.”

KFF added that most adults in the country, based on the poll’s findings, “are worried significant reductions in federal Medicaid spending will lead to more uninsured people and will strain healthcare providers in their communities. About 7 in 10 adults (72%) are worried that a significant reduction in federal funding for Medicaid would lead to an increase in the share of uninsured children and adults in the U.S., including nearly half (46%) who are ‘very worried’ and 1 in 4 (25%) who are ‘somewhat worried.'”

CBO estimates that the House-passed budget bill would decrease federal spending by $793B and result in more than 10 million people losing Medicaid coverage.



Our latest poll explores the views of those who could be most directly impacted: https://t.co/uZhxbQqVcb pic.twitter.com/aWT69z4Yjf — KFF (@KFF) June 6, 2025

KFF notes that more than a quarter of Medicaid enrollees in the country are Republican, including 1 in 5 who identify with President Donald Trump’s far-right MAGA movement. At the same time, nearly half of likely ACA marketplace enrollees identify as Republican.

16 million Americans losing health coverage.



The biggest cut to Medicaid in history.



Higher health, energy, and housing costs.



Tax cuts for billionaires, tax hikes for working people.



$3 trillion added to the national debt.



The Republican bill is a “disgusting abomination.” — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 6, 2025

The new poll results, as The Washington Post notes:

The findings illustrate the political perils of upending the public health insurance program as Senate Republicans feud over Medicaid cuts. As they face pressure to slash spending to finance President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and immigration legislation, they risk alienating their own supporters who depend on the program.

“Medicaid is really a popular program, and a large majority of Americans do not want to see decreases in spending,” Liz Hamel, director of public opinion and survey research at KFF, told the Post. “These findings reflect that many people, whether or not they rely on Medicaid, see it as vital to their communities.”

Tony Carrk, executive director of the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US, said Friday that Republicans in the Senate would be wise to stick to their public promises that Medicaid would not be cut or harmed, specifically referencing Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

“Now is the time for these Senators to practice what they preach,” said Caark. “A vote for the current bill is a vote to take away their constituents’ healthcare—full stop.”

“If these senators do the right thing, they will save the healthcare of millions of people from Alaska to Maine,” he added. “But if they throw their support behind this bill, not only will they have lied to the American people, they will be ripping healthcare from those who need it the most, while the richest Americans — including many of them — could financially benefit.”

Last week, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) sparked fury when she said at a town hall, in response to a constituent warning that “people will die” if Medicaid cuts went through, that “we all are going to die.”

On Capitol Hill this week, the advocacy group Social Security Works tried to catch up with Ernst about the comments, but she would not respond to questions.

We asked Republican @SenJoniErnst from Iowa what her response was to 51,000 more Americans dying every year due to the GOP plan to cut Medicaid in the big, beautiful betrayal.



She ran away from us– with a smile on her face.



Who thinks she should lose her job? pic.twitter.com/Q8cBEk3XXL — Social Security Works (@SSWorks) June 5, 2025

“By the way,” the group later posted, “Iowans are PISSED about sacrificing their Medicaid for a billionaire tax handout” and pointed to a local protest in Ernst’s home state where community members rallied against cuts.

Citing a new study showing that more than 50,000 people a year will die prematurely if the Medicaid cuts proposed by Republicans goes through, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), said, “In the wealthiest country in the world, we should be guaranteeing health care to all as a human right, not taking health care away from millions of seniors and working families to pay for tax breaks for billionaires. As the Ranking Member of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, I will be doing everything that I can to see that this disastrous bill is defeated.”

