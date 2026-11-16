Over 50 Incoming Dem Lawmakers Demand House Ban on Congressional Stock Trading

Despite midterm wins, the incoming Democrats noted the party has “a long way to go to earn back the trust of voters.”

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Dozens of incoming Democratic representatives-elect have signed on to an open letter demanding that leaders of their party within the House of Representatives support new rules that will prohibit stock trading by lawmakers.

The incoming lawmakers — fresh off their enormous victories in midterm election races across the United States earlier this month — noted that voters elected them to end “corrupt self-dealing” in Washington. Democrats can deliver on that promise “the day the new Congress is sworn in,” the letter-writers stated.

“We are calling on our Democratic leaders in the House to quickly adopt a rule barring members and their spouses from owning or trading stocks, commodities, futures, derivatives, and other related securities, with limited exceptions such as a diversified mutual fund or an investment held in a qualified blind trust,” the letter said.

The letter was signed by over 50 Democratic representatives-elect, more than half of whom flipped their districts’ seats from Republican control. The incoming lawmakers also come from 23 different states across the country.

The letter-writers recognized that Democrats “may have won the election,” but the party has “a long way to go to earn back the trust of voters across the country.”

“A stock trading ban alone will not fix Washington, but it is the fastest way to show voters we heard them. … We promised our communities we would clean up this place,” they added. “In January, we should do just that.”

There wasn’t an immediate response from Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House. Jeffries has supported stock trading bans in the past and has indicated support for the idea in the next congressional session.

Americans largely back such a ban, with the issue being supported across the political spectrum.

A PRRI poll conducted this summer showed that 80 percent of Americans believe it should be illegal for “elected officials to buy or sell individual stocks while in office.” Only 15 percent said they disagreed with the idea.

Among Democratic respondents, 84 percent said they supported banning elected officials from stock trading. Eighty-three percent of independent voters said the same, along with 79 percent of Republican voters.

House Democrats are likely to adopt rules on the matter. They could also attempt to introduce legislation banning stock trading for lawmakers in both houses of Congress, as well as for the executive branch. Though such a bill could potentially be blocked by a Senate filibuster, efforts to block such legislation may be unsuccessful due to the popularity of a ban among the American public.

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