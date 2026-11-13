Over 200,000 Debtors and Their Allies Demand Student Loan Repayment Pause

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reports that outstanding student loan debt has hit approximately $1.66 trillion.

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More than 200,000 student borrowers and their allies, as well as a coalition of advocacy groups, demanded Thursday that Democratic congressional leaders seize the moment of their soon-to-be majorities in both houses of Congress to win a student loan repayment pause.

A petition circulated by the Student Debt Crisis Center (SDCC) demanding President Donald Trump act to pause all federal student loan repayments and interest had collected 209,359 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

The petition accuses the Department of Education under Education Secretary Linda McMahon — who has said she shares Trump’s goal of abolishing the DOE — of having “failed Americans” by moving the student loan portfolio to the US Treasury Department, creating lengthy delays in and “egregious account errors” in application processing, not granting loan forgiveness to qualified borrowers, making repayment less affordable, announcing the end of the Saving on a Valuable Education plan, and restarting interest accrual on SAVE plans. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers last week pressed McMahon to answer for these failures.

“Amid an affordability crisis and the current state of affairs, student loan payments should be the last thing on anyone’s mind,” the petition states. “Student loan payments are an unacceptable source of additional stress for Americans who are already stretched thin.”

Our payment pause petition surpassed 200,000 signatures, but we aren't stopping there. Read the full press release here: www.studentdebtcrisis.org/post/student…Add your name to the petition: actionnetwork.org/petitions/pa… — Student Debt Crisis Center (@debtcrisisorg.bsky.social) 2026-11-12T16:10:07.884Z

“We called for a payment pause in 2025, which the Department of Education chose to ignore, but we are resuming our call for a pause right now,” the document adds. “Given the growing economic anxiety and hardship facing Americans, an immediate payment pause is not just necessary; it is imperative.”

SDCC said in a statement announcing the petition:

Following the midterms, affordability is top of mind for millions of Americans. With a new Congress opening the door for real change, beginning with a payment pause would give student loan borrowers necessary relief while the 120th Congress legislates and conducts oversight. Lawmakers are already demanding answers from the Department of Education on their extensive failures managing the federal student loan system. Now, borrowers are holding those in charge accountable.

“The results of the midterm election are undeniable — Americans need relief from the burden of unaffordable living, and they need it now,” said SDCC founder and president Natalia Abrams.

“Implementing an immediate pause on student loan payments and interest wouldn’t just be an effective way of providing relief, it would also free up room in the paychecks of over 43 million borrowers to pay bills, care for their families, and revitalize their local economies,” Abrams added. “It’s a no-brainer.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported Tuesday that outstanding student loan debt reached approximately $1.66 trillion in the third quarter of 2026, making it the second-largest category of household debt after mortgages.

Meanwhile, Federal Student Aid, a DOE agency, highlighted earlier this year that more than 42 million people hold federal student loans, with the federally managed portfolio alone exceeding $1.64 trillion.

On Wednesday, around 20 advocacy groups wrote to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, urging them to pressure Trump to sign legislation pausing student loan repayments after Democrats take back control of Congress in January.

We joined nearly 20 orgs in a letter to Senator Schumer and Rep. Jeffries urging them to win a pause on student loan payments in this next Congress.From widespread administrative errors to high monthly payments, Dems must step up for student debtors.www.forbes.com/sites/adammi… — Debt Collective 🟥 (@debtcollective.bsky.social) 2026-11-12T17:30:16.152Z

“The student debt system is on the brink of breakdown, and today it functions worse than it did before the COVID-era payment pause,” the groups contended in their letter, referring to the suspension of repayments during the first Trump administration that continued during former President Joe Biden’s tenure before ending in 2023.

“We do not make this request lightly,” the letter continues. “It is grounded in a documented and worsening pattern of administrative failure that is causing real, immediate, and irreparable harm to millions of borrowers.”

“The chaos and disarray in the current system are not the fault of borrowers, and borrowers should not bear the consequences,” the signers asserted. “A pause is the only responsible course until the department can guarantee that the system works as the law requires.”

Groups signing the letter include the American Association of University Professors, Debt Collective, Democratic Socialists of America, Sunrise Movement, SDCC, and the University of California Student Association.

“A historic number of voters sent a clear message to Congress this election that they want mass economic relief and financial breathing room,” Debt Collective co-founder Astra Taylor said on Bluesky. “Trump paused student loans once. Democrats should push him to get it done again.”

Corporate Democrats could also prove to be an obstacle to debt relief. Both Schumer and Jeffries backed legislation that effectively prohibited the Biden administration from extending the pandemic-era payment pause.

Schumer had previously been among the most prominent congressional advocates for student debt relief, repeatedly urging Biden to extend the payment moratorium and cancel as much as $50,000 in debt per borrower.

During Trump’s second term, his administration has moved aggressively to resume collections. In April 2025, the DOE announced that it would restart collections on defaulted federal student loans the following month, and that it would seize federal tax refunds and other payments through the Treasury Offset Program.

The department also announced plans to garnish borrowers’ wages. In July 2025, it notified borrowers that interest would resume accruing on loans enrolled in Biden’s SAVE repayment plan, which had been blocked by a federal court injunction. The administration subsequently announced plans to eliminate SAVE. However, the Trump administration has also twice delayed involuntary collections, including the planned wage garnishments, amid public outcry.

As of September, more than 9.3 million student loan borrowers were in default, owing approximately $234 billion.

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