Texas Republicans could convene a special session, voting to limit Democrats’ executive powers before they are sworn in.

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Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has called for GOP lawmakers in the state legislature to pass new limits on his Democratic successor, Lt. Gov.-elect Vikki Goodwin, who won in the state’s “blue wave” last week.

Patrick issued the call to alter the powers of his own office during an appearance on a conservative radio show on Monday.

The office of lieutenant governor has far more powers in Texas than it does in other states. Amending such powers would impose significant limitations on the incoming Democratic-controlled executive branch.

“I support the Republicans standing up for their voters,” Patrick said in his call to limit Goodwin’s future powers, adding that Republicans should make the changes to “protect the conservative majority.”

Patrick’s remarks disregard that Texas voters overwhelmingly rejected the GOP’s agenda in the midterm elections. Democratic candidate for governor Gina Hinojosa, for example, ousted incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by more than seven points in last week’s elections. Meanwhile, Goodwin won her race by over six points, and Democrats also won control of the state House of Representatives.

Yet, because Republicans retained control of the state Senate, any changes state lawmakers make to the powers of the office of lieutenant governor during the interim period would be difficult to undo once Democrats assume office. Indeed, Democratic lawmakers would likely have to pursue a lawsuit to challenge any such changes, which would put the matter into the hands of the state’s still conservative judicial system.

Texas Republican lawmakers indicated they were considering changes to the governor’s and lieutenant governor’s powers shortly after Hinojosa’s and Goodwin’s victories.

“We still have total power in Texas, and we must act like it by using the remaining ten weeks to restore separation of powers and limit the emergency powers that Governor-Elect Hinojosa is set to inherit,” read a social media post from state Rep. Brian Harrison (R), who called on Abbott to convene a special session of the legislature to implement the changes.

Hinojosa warned against lawmakers taking such actions.

“The people of Texas have spoken,” she said in response to the proposed plan.

Goodwin similarly argued against Republicans stripping her and the governor-elect of their executive branch powers, stating that they would be doing so “at their peril because we will have elections again in 2028.”

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