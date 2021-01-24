News
Nixon Impeachment Witness: Cruz and Hawley Should Have No Part in Trump Trial

Senator Ted Cruz (left) speaks with colleague Josh Hawley during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021.
On Friday evening Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump over the deadly Capitol breach will begin the week of Feb. 8.

“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation’s history behind us. But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide,” said Senator Schumer.

“The names of Cruz and Hawley should go down in history next to people like Benedict Arnold,” Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego told Business Insider. “They are just traitors to the country and traitors to the Constitution.”

John Dean, the former White House Counsel for Richard Nixon who provided key testimony against Nixon as a witness in the 1973 Nixon impeachment hearings, took to Twitter Saturday afternoon:

As Common Dreams reported Thursday, a group of seven Democrats filed an ethics complaint on Thursday requesting an investigation into the two senators’ roles in inciting the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Friday, Hawley attempted to defend his role saying “I will never apologize for giving voice to the millions of Missourians and Americans who have concerns about the integrity of our elections. That’s my job, and I will keep doing it.”

But few were buying Hawley’s defense:

