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Senator John Fetterman, one of Israel’s most uncompromising advocates in Congress, is facing a primary challenge from a Palestinian American writer born in Gaza.

Ahmed Moor had little name recognition when he launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania on November 9. But in less than two weeks, he has generated growing enthusiasm and acquired thousands of donations from across all 50 states, according to his campaign.

Moor says his Senate bid is motivated by the genocide in Gaza, but he stresses that the U.S. support for Israel’s atrocities in Palestine is a byproduct of “corruption” and the capture of public policy by special interest groups — a problem that ails all aspects of the U.S. political system. “My campaign is not only viable. My campaign is the future,” Moor told Truthout.

“We’re running on anti-corruption,” Moor added. “We’ve seen that in America, people are highly, highly motivated by the idea of cleaning up our civics. We have the capacity for renewal in this country. That’s what my campaign is about.”

Moor’s candidacy for the 2028 Democratic Senate nomination in Pennsylvania follows a string of significant victories by pro-Palestine progressives this year, including the election of Abdul El-Sayed to the U.S. Senate in Michigan and Peggy Flanagan in Minnesota. Left-wing State Representative Chris Rabb was also elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in Moor’s hometown of Philadelphia.

As rejecting U.S. support for Israel transforms from a taboo to a widely accepted position in U.S. politics, more progressives seeking public office are centering the issue in their campaigns. And they are connecting Washington’s foreign policy to problems at home, including affordability, cruel immigration enforcement, and access to health care.

A System of Corruption

The U.S. war on Iran, which Donald Trump has launched jointly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has made the link between domestic and foreign policy more potent, further strengthening the argument of pro-Palestine progressives. The war, which saw Tehran restrict passage through the Strait of Hormuz, has sent energy prices spiraling and fueled inflation in the U.S. economy.

Moor told Truthout that the U.S. public does not want to be implicated “in the mass murder of children.” (Israel has killed more than 20,000 children in Gaza, according to local health authorities.) The Senate candidate added that Americans also care about the issue because “certain policy items contribute to the corrosion of American democracy and the diminishment of our quality of life over time.”

“The whole idea that there’s a foreign policy and a domestic policy is a mischaracterization of how things work,” he told Truthout. “There’s one budget and a funded line item here means something else isn’t getting funded elsewhere. So, you take that understanding and apply it also to the fact that the corruption crisis and the cost-of-living crisis are one and the same.”

For Moor, the unlimited campaign spending by special interest groups, such us the pro-Israel lobby group AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee), to pressure policy outcomes that they prefer is at the root of the problem. Moor also invoked the war with Iran.

“We’ve gone and funded a war for Benjamin Netanyahu in Iran, which has driven up the price of diesel, which has caused cascading inflation throughout our economy, which is making everybody who lives here poorer, the people of Pennsylvania poorer,” he said.

Fetterman, who has received public praise from AIPAC, has been one of the most outspoken supporters of Israel on Capitol Hill, regularly appearing on Fox News to defend the country’s leaders and attack its critics on the left. He has also voted against bills to rein in Trump’s power to continue the war with Iran and threatened to leave the Democratic Party over Israel. These positions appear to have alienated many voters. A recent Quinnipiac University poll suggested that only 13 percent of Democrats have a favorable opinion of the Democratic senator.

Left-wing candidates who oppose U.S. aid and arms sales to Israel defeated several Democratic incumbents earlier this year. While advocacy for Palestinian rights was not the sole issue that progressive candidates have championed, it was a constant theme that left-wing challengers brought up in the 2026 election cycle. For example, now Congresswoman-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier wore a keffiyeh in the video announcing her primary challenge against incumbent Adriano Espaillat in New York last year and cited her activism against “what we all know is a genocide in Palestine.” In New Jersey, Congressman-elect Adam Hamawy spoke extensively during the campaign about the horrors he witnessed when he volunteered in Gaza’s hospitals as a doctor during the genocide.

The ink has barely dried on the results of the general elections, but progressive challengers like Moor are already starting to emerge against conservative Democrats in the 2028 vote. In western Michigan, Ivan Diaz, a former Kent County commissioner, has launched a primary challenge against Democratic Congresswoman Hillary Scholten, who is staunchly pro-Israel. Scholten voted in 2024 for a measure to ban the State Department from citing the Palestinian death toll documented by the Gaza Health Ministry. She has also refused to endorse El-Sayed in the U.S. Senate race, citing his April appearance with left-wing streamer Hasan Piker.

“I do not support war. I do not support war crimes. I do not support genocide,” Diaz told Truthout. “This is not about any one particular country. It’s just my morals, my position that I do not support war. With that being said, it is undeniable at this point — the experts around the world have concluded that what is happening in Palestine is genocide, it is apartheid, and we need to stop it.”

“There is a deep desire to send people to Washington, D.C., who are going to fight for us,” Diaz said. “This is not about me. It’s not about Hillary Scholten. It’s about this system of corruption, this system of politics that throws people crumbs and expects us to be grateful for them.”

As Diaz is seeking office in a district in once conservative-leaning western Michigan, Moor is challenging for a statewide race in Pennsylvania, where Trump won in 2016 and 2024. Progressive advocates say the viability of their politics is no longer confined to deeply Democratic districts — and they have El-Sayed’s victory in the swing state of Michigan to back that argument. El-Sayed won comfortably in Kent County, where most of Scholten’s district is based, both in the primaries in August and the general elections on November 3.

The Flipping of the Scales

Nusaiba Mubarak, founder of the newly formed progressive advocacy group Out-Organize, said the U.S. political climate has been a “whirlwind,” between the increasing rise of oligarchs, growing embrace of authoritarianism, and erosion of democratic guardrails.

“Because of that, the rise of Democratic Socialists and support for Palestinian rights didn’t come out of nowhere,” Mubarak told Truthout. “In 2020, when I served as Bernie’s National Muslim and Arab American Organizer, I witnessed a base of thousands of new and mobilized volunteers across the country become disillusioned with the Democratic Party.”

Sanders was one of the first prominent presidential candidates to push back against unconditional aid to Israel. In 2016, he clashed with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Washington’s “one-sided” approach to the conflict. He also called out Israel for killing and injuring thousands of civilians in Gaza during a 2014 offensive in what was seen at the time as a stunning show of dissent against the bipartisan consensus in support of Israel.

The Vermont senator’s 2016 position now seems to be the accepted norm within the Democratic Party, especially amid the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Mubarak said the victories of progressives in 2026 who didn’t back down on Palestinian rights show that it is possible to push to “make life affordable with better policies while not compromising on our shared values.”

“Now, we’re looking to new candidates, like Ahmed Moor, who share those ideals and will stand up to the establishment,” she said.

Moor held his first public campaign event at a restaurant in Philadelphia on November 17. The venue quickly filled up with early supporters, many of whom wore keffiyeh-patterned shirts, dresses, and scarves.

Early supporters of Ahmed Moor gather at a restaurant in Philadelphia on November 17, 2026. Ali Harb

Alissa Wise, the founding director of Rabbis for Ceasefire and a friend of Moor’s, was the first to take the makeshift stage atop a flight of stairs in the jam-packed restaurant. The rabbi recalled learning about the killing of nearly a dozen of Moor’s family members in 2023, after she was arrested during a protest at the U.S. Capitol calling for an immediate end to the war on Gaza.

“Knowing that from that moment of one of the deepest heartaches and tragedies of our time, that Ahmed would be able to rise from that pain and that grief to step forward to try to ensure that all of us have a life of dignity is profound,” Wise told the crowd. She concluded with a saying from Jewish tradition that seemed to describe the steady rise of the Palestinian rights movement in the U.S. after being maligned and demonized for decades: “The discarded stone has now become the foundation.”

“This political moment that we are in — it is time that we see the flipping of the scales,” Wise said.

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