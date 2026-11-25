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A pair of Democratic senators on Tuesday urged US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to abandon the Pentagon’s renewed embrace of so-called “tactical” or battlefield nuclear weapons under President Donald Trump, warning that the development and potential use of lower-yield fissile armaments makes nuclear war more likely.

Sens. Edward Markey (D-Mass.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) sent a letter to Hegseth condemning the Trump administration’s reported push to widen options for so-called “limited” nuclear warfare, arguing that the strategy threatens to undermine decades of efforts to prevent the use of such weapons after the US unilaterally waged history’s only nuclear war over 80 years ago.

“More nuclear weapons, particularly lower-yield weapons that leaders may perceive to be more ‘usable,’ will only increase the risk of a catastrophic nuclear war,” wrote the senators, who co-chair the Nuclear Weapons and Arms Control Working Group.

“Tactical nuclear weapons are the gateway drug to nuclear destruction, and we urge you to drop these plans immediately,” they added.

The letter comes amid reports that the Pentagon is revising US nuclear guidance to emphasize tactical weapons and limited nuclear options in conflicts, possibly including the increasingly protracted Iran War.

The push aligns with Hegseth’s doctrine of “maximum lethality,” which — when paired with his embrace of autonomous warfare and stated disdain for “stupid rules of engagement” designed to minimize civilian harm — risks treating the mass slaughter of noncombatants as the unfortunate but acceptable price of battlefield success.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby has defended the mainstreaming of tactical nukes as necessary to provide the president with more options in any war against a nuclear-armed adversary.

“We want to be able to give the president and secretary credible, rational nuclear options,” Colby said at an August conference hosted by US Strategic Command.

While Trump’s own intelligence agencies have concluded that Iran does not have and is not trying to build nuclear weapons, in addition to the United States, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, and the United Kingdom possess such arms.

Arms control advocates warn that the very idea of a limited nuclear war is dangerously misleading. A weapon’s smaller explosive yield does not guarantee that a nuclear-armed adversary will respond in a similarly restrained fashion, or that a catastrophic escalation could be avoided, as the 1983 “Proud Prophet” war game chillingly demonstrated.

Whitley Strieber and James Kunetka’s bestselling 1984 novel Warday recounts in an investigative journalistic style a “limited” nuclear exchange between the United States and the Soviet Union that lasts less than an hour, destroying just a handful of cities on each side. Yet tens of millions of people are killed in the United States alone on the day of the war and in the following years, and five years on, much of the world has been transformed almost beyond recognition.

Recalling that perilous era of hair-trigger tensions and nuclear near-misses, Markey and Merkley noted that during the Cold War, the US military maintained thousands of tactical nuclear weapons, including torpedoes, artillery shells, short-range missiles, and even portable atomic “backpack” devices designed for soldiers to carry behind enemy lines on suicide missions.

As the Cold War wound down, the US eventually abandoned much of that arsenal. In 1991, then-President George HW Bush announced plans to eliminate virtually all US tactical nuclear weapons, and the country’s stockpile of such weapons has since declined by more than 90%, according to the senators’ letter.

But the Trump administration has been moving in the opposite direction. Trump’s first term saw the deployment of the lower-yield W76-2 warhead on submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and the president is currently pursuing a new nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile and an accelerated weapons development initiative known as the Rapid Capabilities Program.

“If President Trump perceives the use of lower-yield weapons as more credible, their deployment increases the risk of nuclear war,” Markey and Merkley wrote.

A September analysis by the Centre for International Security and Economic Strategy warned that expanding the role of tactical nuclear weapons risks normalizing their use in military conflicts and potentially triggering a renewed nuclear arms race.

The rise of lethal autonomous weapons systems, popularly called killer robots, has added an unprecedented level of risk — and urgency — to the equation.

Markey and Merkley urge Hegseth to abandon plans to expand the development and potential use of tactical nuclear weapons, while demanding answers about the Pentagon’s nuclear strategy, weapons programs, and whether it believes a limited nuclear exchange could avoid escalating into all-out thermonuclear Armageddon.

“Any use of nuclear weapons carries with it the high and inescapable risk of escalation into catastrophic nuclear war, which no one would win,” the senators wrote. “The clear firebreak against such a worldwide disaster is to draw a bright line between nuclear weapons and all other weapons. We must strive to keep that firebreak wide and strong.”

“Blurring the line by developing more tactical nuclear weapons is deeply unwise and increases nuclear risk,” they added. “We urge you to abandon these plans immediately.”

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