Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

In Donald Trump’s National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), the president set his sights on uprooting left-wing movements for liberation. What is obvious in the 14 months since the issuance of NSPM-7 is that the Trump administration has thus far failed: People continue to resist ICE, protest police brutality, and hold fast to criticisms of the U.S. national project.

But where the Trump administration has seen its campaign of widescale disruption falter, prosecutors have reached for increasingly attenuated theories of criminal liability to ensnare expanding cross-sections of the movement. On October 30, U.S. Attorneys unsealed a superseding indictment adding four defendants to a prosecution of pro-Palestine activists over the vandalism of University of Michigan campus officials’ homes and businesses with pro-divestment messages.

While the original defendants stand accused of holding the spray paint cans, none of the new defendants are charged with participating directly in the vandalism. Instead, they are charged with playing support roles, including media coordination and logistics planning. By sprawling the indictment into charges against activists accused of no substantive crime — merely conspiracy — federal prosecutors appear to be attempting to instill the type of fear capable of corroding a movement.

The superseding indictment is notable for what it omits: allegations that the new defendants were direct participants in the vandalism. Two defendants are accused of editing a Cryptpad document with a public statement. Federal prosecutors charged another defendant because he discussed locations to meet to plan an action. Still another activist’s alleged participation in the conspiracy is limited to operating a publicly-accessible police scanner. Charging conspiracy allows prosecutors to impose collective liability: Any of the new defendants could be found guilty of conspiracy to transmit interstate threats without ever a need to prove that they personally engaged in any criminal act. (In addition to the conspiracy to transmit interstate threats charges, one defendant also picked up a destruction of property to prevent seizure charge for allegedly removing the target of a search warrant from Signal chats.)

In the opinion of National Lawyers Guild Executive Director Xavier de Janon, the prosecution bears the hallmarks of NSPM-7, adding to the ranks of pending protest cases that include prosecutions of ICE protesters in Minnesota and Stop Cop City activists in Atlanta. In the first NSPM-7 case to secure a conviction, eight Prairieland protesters were convicted at trial of providing material support for terrorism after one protester nonfatally shot a police officer during a noise demonstration at an ICE detention center.

“U.S. Attorney Gorgon said that these alleged threats and attempts to terrorize government officials, businesses, and the Jewish Federation are anti-American. This so-called anti-American ideology is all over the NSPM-7 counterterrorism memorandum, and the topic of the prosecution — a free Palestine — matches its priorities,” said de Janon.

It marks an unusual escalation for federal prosecutors to take an interest in a local protest case. Most of the thousands of people arrested during campus protests against the genocide in Palestine faced minor charges in state court, or no charges at all. One of the defendants added to the indictment, Henry Mackeen-Shapiro, initially faced a state-level felony charge for resisting a police officer and a misdemeanor charge for trespassing. Both charges were dismissed in 2025.

De Janon raised the possibility that the federal charges are retaliatory. Two of the 12 defendants, including one of the newly added defendants, sued University of Michigan officials, alleging that the university violated their First Amendment rights by firing them following their participation in pro-Palestine protests.

“It’s very suspicious that the indictment came after the lawsuit,” said de Janon, noting that the lawsuit survived motions to dismiss.

Another possibility is the connection to Unity of Fields, formerly known as Palestine Action US. The superseding indictment never alleges that one of the newly added defendants, Joseph Fisher, engaged in vandalism or participated in the decision to do so. Instead, Fisher’s alleged participation in the conspiracy is limited to sending two Signal messages and editing a statement on the action that included a section for an official statement from Palestine Action. During the height of protests, Palestine Action frequently posted footage and photos from direct actions across the country on social media. The first Signal message introduced a participant in the action to an unnamed individual associated with Unity of Fields/Palestine Action. The other Signal message asked group chat members whether they had seen that Unity of Fields was scuffling with another left-wing organization. (While Fisher was not charged over the text, the indictment lists the message as an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.)

Multimillionaire Fergie Chambers is a founding member of Palestine Action US, an offshoot of Palestine Action UK. Chambers used some of his considerable wealth to provide bail money to Palestine activists, including fronting $50,000 to bail out three pro-Palestine activists accused of trespass, riot, and sabotage against Elbit Systems, an Israeli-owned weapons company. In July 2026, Chambers was arrested in Spain on the orders of the United States. He now faces extradition over two protest-related riot charges and allegations that he transferred $7.5 million that ultimately went to Hamas. (His team maintains that the money went to humanitarian causes.) During the period between the issuance of the first and second University of Michigan indictments, the Trump administration designated Palestine Action UK a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The superseding indictment notes that the activists posted demands on Unsalted Counter-Info, an anarchist blog formerly hosted by Autistici/Inventati, another Trump administration-designated terrorist entity.

De Janon connected the dots. “The OFAC designations set the stage to make it seem that anyone in the U.S. who communicates or engages with any designated terrorist group, or even any group remotely similar, is somehow engaging with terrorism, right? Someone’s reference to a communique, a political pamphlet, or a zine is turned into an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy,” he said.

With the noose tightening around left-wing activists, the Trump administration set its sights on the pro-Palestine movement. As with the targeting of anti-ICE protesters in Minnesota, prosecutors again reached for a weapon with the potential to wreak collateral damage on the movement: conspiracy charges.

“Conspiracy is the prosecutor’s darling,” said de Janon. “It’s easy to allege and doesn’t take much to prove.” Without ever committing an illegal act themselves, protesters can land in legal hot water, so long as prosecutors can successfully argue that they agreed to undertake an illegal objective and advanced that objective in some way. But, because circumstantial evidence can be used to prove agreement, protesters’ First Amendment-protected speech and organizing can be admissible as evidence.

Steffen Seitz, Litigation Fellow at the Denver University Sturm College of Law and author of a law review article on the subject, explained why conspiracy law is particularly problematic for activists. He drew on the example of Zoe Rosenberg, an animal rights activist convicted of a felony conspiracy charge related to the liberation of chickens from a factory farm. “Prosecutors could have just charged trespass, where the relevant evidence would have been things like, ‘did she go onto the property without permission?’” Seitz said. “Instead, because they used conspiracy, any organizing that she did with other people became relevant. And so there were hours and hours at trial where the prosecution would show pictures of the most intense protest that a witness had engaged in, the most distasteful social media posts that witness had made.”

If the University of Michigan case goes to trial, any confrontational speech made in advocacy of a free Palestine might not be used to prove that someone held the can of spray paint. Instead, prosecutors may argue that speech against genocide demonstrates that activists agreed to commit an illegal act, in this case, to transmit interstate threats.

Here, the indictment speaks volumes. Untethered from any particular defendant or charge, the general allegations start not with the 2024-2025 conduct at issue, but with October 7, 2023, and the organizing that followed. Omitting mention of Israel’s campaign of genocide against Gaza, the indictment includes the information that Hamas “raped, mutilated, and burned men, women, and children.” The indictment characterizes subsequent campus protests as symptomatic of increased support for Hamas. Though all of the criminal charges relate to vandalism and interference with the execution of a search warrant, the indictment notes that “defendants and unindicted coconspirators” ran a social media campaign, held teach-ins, and posted divestment demands online — all perfectly legal tactics.

In an alternative drafting, the indictment’s story could have read: Students witnessed the genocide in Gaza. Working with classmates, they engaged in lawful advocacy. When the university refused to divest, they pursued direct action. Instead, the indictment insinuates that both lawful and unlawful protest tactics reflect an affinity for terrorism.

In addition to prosecutors’ decision to loop two defendants into the indictment over their alleged coordination with Unity of Fields, prosecuting U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon’s comment in the press release reveals how the government views the purpose of the charges. “These alleged attempts to terrorize our Jewish community and government officials are nothing new,” he said. “From Pharaoh to Hitler to Hamas, those who terrorize Jews have been the bad guys. As Americans, our job is to fight the bad guys.” Despite his comments, U.S. Attorney Gorgon charged activists with conspiracy to transmit interstate threats, rather than returning an indictment on hate crime or terrorism-related charges. The indictment finds refuge in insinuation and hazy allegations of conspiracy.

By expanding the indictment to include protesters accused only of coordinating publicity or accessing a public police scanner, prosecutors seek to send the message that anyone engaged in illegal activity is radioactive; that activists should be afraid to play a supporting role, no matter how minor, in direct action tactics.

“This ends up becoming this dragnet approach with really sweeping, unpredictable liability,” Seitz commented. “Suddenly, movements as a whole, including ones that are just obviously engaging in lawful activity, can be chilled. My sense is that might be exactly what the government is trying to do.”

“The goal of these prosecutions isn’t to get a conviction,” de Janon concurred. “If that was the goal, then the government would be putting together stronger cases.”

But, while prosecutors may aim to suppress a movement, there is no guarantee that they will succeed. In Georgia, prosecutors’ sweeping RICO conspiracy indictment of Stop Cop City protesters collapsed last winter. The indictment, which included a recitation of basic principles of anarchism and an allegation that signing ACAB was an act in furtherance of the racketeering conspiracy, received widespread ridicule. The movement thrived, in spite of retribution and in rebuke to it.

“Just like the Cop City RICO conspiracy and the Broadview 6, when legal challenges start being made, it doesn’t actually take much for things to fall apart,” said de Janon. “These very, very expansive cases are held by a very weak theory of conspiracy.”

Asked what he would like to communicate to protesters, de Janon argued, “If the goal is to prosecute a movement, to prosecute ideas, then the response should be to be bolder, to be more public, to be less afraid. If the government’s desire is to shut down debate about freedom in Palestine, then we should make absolutely clear that we’re going to be talking about this. The antidote to fascism is more activism.”

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.