New Evidence Allegedly Ties Trump to 11 Sexual Assaults Related to Epstein

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The House Judiciary Committee Democrats have released a trove of evidence regarding allegations of sexual assault, including a new rape allegation, against President Donald Trump in relation to Jeffrey Epstein that the lawmakers say has been deliberately covered up by the Department of Justice.

The 50-page report, released Monday, contains testimony from 11 women who either accuse Trump of rape or sexual assault or say that they had been offered to Trump for sex by Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, with most cases happening in the 1990s.

The accounts were pulled together through interviews conducted by the committee, as well as FBI records and the portion of the Epstein files that have been released; the evidence was cross-referenced for timelines and corroboration of testimony between alleged victims. In all, the evidence sharply contrasts Trump’s claims that he was merely an acquaintance of Epstein, and instead paints a picture of Trump as a serial sexual assault perpetrator who collaborated closely with Epstein to find and traffic victims.

“These women have spoken to investigators and, in some cases, testified under oath, yet Trump’s Justice Department has shut down investigations, deliberately withheld evidence and, through Todd Blanche, prevented Ghislaine Maxwell from discussing a survivor whose account implicated Trump,” said the committee’s ranking member, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland). “Trump’s Justice Department appears to be covering up these crimes to protect the President.”

Five women said that Trump raped or assaulted them while Epstein was present or was in his company, as detailed in the report. The report also reveals, for the first time, Trump’s alleged rape of Beatrice Keul, who has previously said that Trump groped her.

Keul said that she was recruited to attend the Donald J. Trump American Dream Pageant in November 1993, and was approached by Trump at an event in the Plaza Hotel, which he owned at the time. She says that her passport was taken away when she entered the pageant, and that Trump promised her favors, including saying that then-modelling agent Paolo Zampolli — who was recently fired from a high-level position within the State Department — would “take care” of obtaining a visa for Keul, who is from Switzerland.

The report notes that Trump promised Keul that he could get her admitted to New York University — a promise that Epstein often made “to lure in and then control his victims,” the report says.

After that conversation, Epstein approached her, introducing himself as “Don’s best friend.” As Trump looked on, Epstein also made promises to Keul, including that he would arrange for her to travel to Mar-a-Lago for a party. “You know I can take care of you. We organize many parties with Don,” Epstein allegedly told her. Keul says that Trump raped her later that day, after sending an associate to invite her to a hotel room for a meeting; she described the rape as “brutal.”

The report corroborates Keul and Trump’s meeting with accounts from other women who say that Trump and Epstein used the pageant as a “hunting ground” to prey upon women.

The Democrats also collate other assaults committed by Trump in relation to Epstein, including numerous occasions where Trump allegedly forcibly kissed or groped a girl or woman while Epstein was present, as well as compiled evidence on the alleged assaults of young girls like the case of “Katie Johnson.”

The report establishes several patterns of behavior by Trump and Epstein in relation to victims.

The report notes, for instance, that Trump called Keul several months after the alleged assault to reiterate his offer for favors. Similarly, Trump also sent a postcard to model Stacey Williams, who briefly dated Trump, several months after allegedly assaulting her in Epstein’s presence to invite her to Mar-a-Lago.

The report notes that Epstein had a practice of calling foreign models to visit them in Florida, and that: “Trump and Epstein seemed to share the same playbook for recruiting and abusing women, all the way down to the university they promised admission to and the timing of their follow-up phone calls.”

The Democrats also found that at least five women “related extremely similar facts regarding how Trump and Epstein were fiercely competitive in their pursuits of women and girls, and several related similar instances where Epstein showed off ‘his women’ to Trump but then reprimanded and punished them when Trump initiated or attempted to have sexual contact with them.”

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