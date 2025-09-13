Netanyahu Signs Settlement Agreement That Would Displace 7,000 Palestinians

The Israeli Prime Minister declared “there will be no Palestinian state” as he signed the plan.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

With a growing number of countries around the world recognizing Palestinian statehood, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday declared that “there will be no Palestinian state” as he signed an agreement to develop a key settlement in the West Bank — prompting calls for the international community to hold Israel accountable for its illegal occupation and apartheid policies in Palestinian territories.

At an event in the settlement of Maale Adumim, Netanyahu was joined by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz as he signed an agreement with the town to develop 3,400 new housing units in the E1 settlement, which has long been stalled due to US opposition.

The Trump administration has reversed that opposition, clearing the way for Israel to link thousands of illegal settlements together and cut off East Jerusalem — which Palestinians have named as the future capital of a Palestinian state — from the rest of the West Bank.

Netanyahu said Thursday that the plan will “double the population” of Israelis in Maale Adumim, which like all of Israel’s settlements in the West Bank is illegal under international law. Last year, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Gaza and the West Bank is illegal and said it was guilty of confiscating “large areas” of Palestinian land for Israeli settlers.

“We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state. This place belongs to us,” said Netanyahu.

As +972 magazine reported Friday, 7,000 Palestinians in the West Bank face forced displacement if the plan moves forward, and north-south travel could become “almost impossible,” as the proposed settlement would establish separate roads for Palestinians and Israelis and would divert Palestinian drivers from Route 1 onto a bypass.

The town of Ezariyah, where many current residents travel frequently for shopping and other daily needs, “would become a geographically isolated island,” Mohammad Mattar, a member of the town’s municipality, told +972. “The road will cut right against people’s homes, leaving no room for natural expansion, and the town will lose thousands of dunams of land. This will force many residents to leave and deal a devastating economic blow.”

Mattar said that 112 demolition orders have already been issued for homes, shops, factories, and farmland.

“Some businesses have already evacuated and cut their losses, while others are waiting,” he said. “It will force many residents to leave, particularly Jerusalemites who have built their lives and livelihoods around the town.”

On Thursday, the Israeli anti-settlement watchdog Peace Now reported that it had prepared billboards denouncing the E1 plan to display in Maale Adumim during Netanyahu’s event, but Mayor Guy Yifrah blocked them from being displayed.

In addition to “burying” the possibility of a Palestinian state, as Smotrich said last month, “the annexation led by Smotrich and Netanyahu will bury Israel,” Peace Now said.

The billboard in the photo was banned, but silencing protest won’t hide the truth: the annexation led by Smotrich and Netanyahu will bury Israel. Only a Palestinian state alongside Israel can bring security and peace. 2/3 — Peace Now (@peacenowisrael) September 11, 2025

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, presidential spokesperson for the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, told Al Jazeera that a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital is “inevitable” regardless of Netanyahu’s agreement to the E1 plan.

Rudeineh noted that 149 United Nations member states have recognized Palestinian statehood, with the number jumping in recent months as countries including France and Ireland have announced their recognition, and called on other countries to do the same to increase pressure on Netanyahu to back off the E1 plan.

“As more governments recognize a Palestinian state, it makes it harder for Netanyahu to proceed with his preferred options — mass expulsion (no Palestinians for a state) or endless apartheid (oppressive occupation with no state),” said Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, last week.

Inès Abdel Razek, executive director of the Palestine Institute for Public Diplomacy, told +972 that with Israel starving the people of Gaza with its blockade on humanitarian aid and slaughtering more than 64,000 Palestinians there so far since beginning its bombardment of the exclave nearly two years ago while also stepping up violence in the West Bank, the recognition of a Palestinian state by individual countries is “increasingly irrelevant.”

“The most we can say about the fact that governments choose recognition as a measure right now, in the midst of a genocide that needs to end, is that it is really too little, too late,” she told +972. “What governments should be doing, not only as a moral obligation, but as a political and legal obligation under international law, is to end the genocide and the occupation, and to hold Israel accountable.”

“For the PA, recognition is a victory,” said Abdel Razek. “But if you look on the ground, there is little resembling a Palestinian state… What does exist are Palestinians themselves, fighting to remain on their land and to see their fundamental right to self-determination fulfilled.”

Press freedom is under attack As Trump cracks down on political speech, independent media is increasingly necessary. Truthout produces reporting you won’t see in the mainstream: journalism from on the ground in Gaza, interviews with grassroots movement leaders, high-quality legal analysis, and more. Our work is possible thanks to reader support. Help Truthout catalyze change and social justice — make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today.

This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.