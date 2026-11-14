Native Youth Programs Are Building a Different Model of Mental Health Care

Part of the Series Taking Back the Public Commons

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Growing up in Eureka, a small city in Northern California, provided Roger “Chapreges” Jones an anchor in his Yurok culture. He took public K-12 Yurok language classes and Indian Ed covered school supplies. But when his parents divorced and he moved to Redding at 13, those resources vanished — and so did his appetite.

Chapreges got his first job at a Native American mental health clinic while grappling with an eating disorder hidden in plain sight. His new role at Two Feathers Native American Family Services became a kind of Trojan horse: He walked through the door looking for employment and found therapy waiting inside.

Culturally Grounded Care

Founded in 1998 by a tribal consortium to strengthen Native family units in Humboldt County, Two Feathers has grown significantly since 2018, when its current executive director, Virgil Moorehead, joined. It went from having four staff members to having 32, including mental health clinicians, substance abuse counselors, and cultural coordinators.

Two Feathers serves a disproportionately large Native population across Northern California, where many Tribes and their citizens are either unrecognized federally or have been disenrolled. Critically, it serves Native families regardless of enrollment status — a stance that resists the disenrollment politics that plague underfunded tribes across Indian Country.

Chapreges is one of dozens of Native youth accessing Two Feathers services in a region where waitlists are long and federal funding cuts have gutted alternatives. A 2022 study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health echoes mounting research on the importance of cultural connection to Native youth’s mental health.

Chapreges’s experience speaks to that truth. He had struggled to acclimate to Redding without other Native youth or regular cultural resources beyond the annual Stillwater Powwow. In his sophomore year, he and his father, overwhelmed by the isolation, returned to Eureka, where Chapreges completed high school.

The following year, he became a youth ambassador at Two Feathers, promoting their culturally tailored programming: stick games, flower dance, trips to the local powwow, and the Young Bucks and Spotted Does programs for youth ages 8 to 12.

Moorehead is also a licensed clinical psychologist and has helmed a new era for the organization, implementing circular Native philosophy by creating a continuum of school- and family-oriented treatment services for Native youth and their families. Two Feathers’ approach reflects a broader Indigenous understanding of mental health that recognizes the effects of historical trauma while at the same time accounting for the distinct experiences of different Native communities.

One such program, the Acorn Youth Wellness Program, works with youth individually to bolster their cultural identity. “But I think giving them hope, you know, sense of belonging,” said Moorehead, “Those are all things that are measured.”

Moorehead said the program tracks attendance, cultural identity, and hope for the future. “I always say that if you don’t have kids that come to the program, you don’t have a program. And so through the way we did Acorn, it engaged kids and had them show up in the sense of coming back and back and back.”

In 2020, the California State Assembly’s Select Committee on Native American Affairs conferred the honor of a plaque, letter, and on-site visit recognizing the organization’s work to improve and stabilize the lives of Native youth and families in Northern California. The program’s success has attracted interest from other Native Nations seeking to replicate the model. Moorehead said he’s in early conversations with one tribe planning to launch their own version next year, though he declined to name specific nations in preliminary stages.

Another member of the Two Feathers staff, Jayla, who asked to be identified by first name only to protect her privacy, joined the organization at age 15 after seeing an employment ad. A year into her time at Two Feathers, in 2025, President Donald Trump proposed consolidating behavioral health funding. Despite the fact that Trump’s proposal has only been partially implemented, Jayla still sees the impact of it firsthand: “After there were all the budget cuts, they got hit pretty hard with that … They were getting both federal and state funding, and I think a lot of what they’re getting now is just from California.”

Despite these cuts, Two Feathers’ budget has grown roughly twentyfold since Moorehead’s arrival, from about $594,000 in fiscal year 2018 to $11.7 million in fiscal year 2025, according to IRS filings, with grants and contributions making up nearly 95 percent of revenue. Two Feathers draws on all three levels of government. Its largest grant is a five-year, $7.2 million SAMHSA award for school-based youth mental health that runs through 2028. It bills Medi-Cal through a Humboldt County contract and holds state grants for youth opioid prevention.

Those filings run only through June 2025, before the full weight of federal cuts; Moorehead said the organization’s biggest challenge is escaping the cycle of one-, three-, and five-year awards. Two Feathers now bills for services, which Moorehead acknowledged has made it “a little bit more mainstream,” because billing requires diagnoses. But he rejects the idea that federal and state money forces programs to abandon their values.

“You think that you can receive federal and state funding and still not lose your values and your identity,” he said. “But I think that it takes leadership.”

Moorehead said long-term funding remains a central challenge for Two Feathers, which relies on grants while seeking more sustainable funding arrangements. “How do we create more sustainable funding?” he asked. “So that we can continue to build and get better, and not be stuck in just chasing after those grants, chasing after that funding.”

He compares the work to being a coyote, a trickster figure in many Native traditions, playing the game of federal funding and diagnostic billing without losing yourself to it. Whether these programs can truly keep doing that may depend far less on proving they work than on funders willing to commit for longer than a grant cycle.

In 2026, Moorehead and his program manager Amy Mathieson each received the James Irvine Foundation Leadership Award, which included a $350,000 grant conferred toward their organization to expand bespoke Native youth mental health programs, according to Moorehead. The award comes as Two Feathers continues to navigate funding challenges in the wake of Trump’s federal funding cuts.

Once at Two Feathers, Chapreges quickly realized what the organization could offer beyond employment. Under staff supervision, Chapreges’s manager suggested he seek support from the mental health clinicians on staff. Chapreges agreed.

“I feel a lot better. I have someone to actually talk to about how I’m feeling throughout the week compared to before, where I wouldn’t really tell anyone because I didn’t want to feel like a burden,” Chapreges told Truthout.

Outspoken about his support for the program, Chapreges encourages others even outside the scope of the Two Feathers program to seek mental health support. “I would recommend all Native youth to talk to someone, if it’s a federal one [Indian Health Service mental health program] or if it’s Two Feathers,” he said.

Jayla, Seminole, is also a youth ambassador and moved from South Carolina, where she was raised, to work at Two Feathers in McKinleyville, California, over five hours’ drive north of San Francisco. She supports the Young Bucks and Spotted Does program, among others.

“They try and use local teachings and elders and understand how trauma goes through generations of people and how it just lingers,” Jayla said. “It’s always kind of there through each generation. But how can we fix it? How can we help our generation so other generations in the future don’t have to struggle so hard?”

Culturally competent care is a central goal at Two Feathers, aiming to mitigate the many physical and mental health effects of colonization. “Last year we made little dresses that the girls were able to take home that they created and got to make their own designs,” said Jayla. “Every year, Two Feathers takes a group of kids to the Stillwater Powwow, and it’s a very intentional time where they’re able to see not only their own culture but other cultures as well.”

They also organize a trip to a conference co-produced by Two Feathers, the Wiyot Tribe, Blue Lake Rancheria, and Queer Humboldt for two-spirits — the inter-tribal term for the unique historical and contemporary social roles tied to LGBTQ Natives. Amplifying two-spirit youth voices has remained at the core of Two Feathers programming, despite widespread attacks on DEI under the Trump administration.

“I think that what success looks like in this program … it’s people being able to move on from the program eventually,” said Jayla. “And to be able to use the connections they made from Two Feathers to further along their own careers and their passions.”

A Broader Trend

This model — employing youth and grounding well-being in culture, relationships, and community — isn’t isolated to Humboldt County. In Oakland, the American Indian Child Resource Center (AICRC) bucks Western metrics that are often used to qualify health organizations for federal grant funding.

AICRC offers similar programming to Two Feathers: tobacco prevention, youth employment through gardening, after-school academics, and culture.

Three vehicles pick up roughly 20 Native youth from three to four schools in the afternoon for the 4-6:30pm program. Gardening offers a trifecta of camaraderie, modest pay, and education on living in good relations with the land — a striking tradition for Native youth who are the fourth generation to inherit Oakland as their homeland since the urban Indian relocation program started over 75 years ago.

“We have three plants that are interconnected and help one another,” said the California Native garden coordinator Joshua Hoyt. “[We’re] kind of juxtaposing that with modern Western agriculture, which is, you know, everything’s in rows and squares … using that as a way of thinking about how Native people see the world differently.”

Twenty-five-year AICRC veteran Mary Trimble Norris hesitated to give Truthout exact participant numbers for its after-school program, underscoring the organization’s refusal to define operations by metrics and instead emphasizing its intimate, student-focused approach.

“We’re not funded at that scale to generate the kind of metrics,” said Trimble Norris. AICRC operates on roughly $1.1 millon a year, nearly all of it grants: federal Indian Child Welfare Act dollars from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, state funding for its Indian Education center through the California Department of Education, and Bay Are foundations such as the East Bay Community Foundation. The budget has barely grown at all since 2011.

Manny Lieras, a youth services director who has worked at AICRC for 25 years, described the program’s intergenerational impact: “The institution’s size hasn’t shaped its intergenerational popularity,” he said. “One of two staff members whom I supervise is a former alum of the program when I ran it. On the other side of the coin are now several of the youth who are part of our program, that are offspring of alumni.”

In D.C., the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY), housed within the Aspen Institute supports leadership development among urban and reservation-based Native youth. For Jazmine Wildcat, a Northern Arapaho graduate of CNAY’s Champions For Change fellowship, the Center offered economic and social support after leaving Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation for college. After earning three bachelor’s degrees at the University of Wyoming, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she is pursuing a master’s in public health at George Washington University. “Being surrounded by like-minded individuals was really reassuring and was also just very empowering and motivational,” said Wildcat.

That support also had a lasting impact on how Wildcat thought about her own well-being. “I don’t think I’m going to be truly understood by anyone at these schools … as much as I have been understood by people at CNAY [and] my fellow youth and my peers because they’re all going through the same thing that I am,” said Wildcat. Her ability to see other Native youth incorporate traditional practices into their daily lives helped her find ways to stay grounded, she said. “I was able to see and observe what other people were doing that worked for them, and kind of take that and kind of see what works for myself.”

Katy Stewart, a CNAY staff member, says the organization has spent several years developing a rich Indigenous framework for its leadership curriculum, grounded by cultural and spiritual practices, elders, and activities such as medicine pouch-making and other in-person gatherings. Its core values include identity and culture, respect, relationships, responsibility, community, and humility.

“Sometimes a clinical model isn’t always inclusive of the Indigenous models and traditional ways of knowing that our youth really understand,” Stewart said. She argues that well-being cannot simply be reduced to individual outcomes but must also account for young people’s living relationships to their communities. CNAY’s Democracy is Indigenous Program is one unusual example, offering microgrants to youth ages 11 to 24 to develop community projects; staff help applicants write a budget and proposal, that is often their first. The program distributed $500,000 so far, Steward said. In Oakland, one recipient hosted a “beats and beading” event, where community members beaded together during a DJ set while talking about mental health. In Philadelphia, a 20-year-old graphic designer used her grant to design and place Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness posters across the city’s bus and subway system for two months, an effort she estimates reached more than 600,000 riders.

Though CNAY is housed within the Aspen Institute, it actually raises its own money, Stewart said, including a 2025 grant from the Decolonizing Wealth Project’s new Youth Mental Health Fund. So far, she said, federal cuts haven’t touched its programs, but many of the young people it works with are finding urban Indian health centers and other behavioral health services hard to access. “Our goal is to figure out ways to sort of like supplement the support that youth would find in other places,” she said.

Taken together, these programs suggest that culturally grounded care can draw Native youth in and keep them coming back, but their growth has been uneven and precarious. Two Feathers’ budget has grown twentyfold since 2018, while AICRC operates on about the same shoestring budget it had in 2011. All three organizations depend heavily on grants that expire every few years, and the Trump administration’s cuts have shrunk the clinics and behavioral programs that young people would otherwise turn to. Their leaders say the biggest gaps lie in what short-term grants can’t buy: long-term, intensive support for the young people carrying the most trauma, continued care after youth age out of school-based services at 18, and staff rooted enough to stay in one place with these kids for years. Other Native nations have already approached Two Feathers about replicating its model, Moorehead said. Whether it spreads may depend less on proving that the model works than on finding financial backers who are willing to take the plunge beyond a grant cycle.

For Wildcat, healing has meant becoming more comfortable with herself and learning to share what she has learned with others finding their way. The connections she found through CNAY helped her feel understood in spaces where she often felt alone.

“There are plenty of people out there who understand and have gone through similar feelings and issues,” said Wildcat. “I just hope that they know they’re not alone, and … there’s resources out there.”

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