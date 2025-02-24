Musk Waves Chainsaw, Bannon Gives Fascist-Style Salute During CPAC

The annual CPAC event was held just outside of Washington, DC this past weekend.

During the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this past weekend, tech billionaire Elon Musk gleefully waved a chainsaw on stage, touting his work as head of the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE), which has purged thousands of federal employees since President Donald Trump took office.

The conference, held in Washington, D.C., also featured what appeared to be a Nazi salute from right-wing media provocateur Steve Bannon — the second time in a matter of weeks that a Trump loyalist has been accused of performing a Nazi salute on a public stage.

Musk, who wore sunglasses indoors for the entirety of his appearance, spent much of his time on stage boasting about DOGE’s work so far, claiming that the legally dubious department has been “fighting the Matrix.” In reality, DOGE has been firing and furloughing federal employees with reckless abandon — even going so far as to terminate workers tasked with keeping track of nuclear weapons, who the Trump administration has since attempted to rehire. DOGE has also frozen federal grants and spending for programs that millions of Americans rely on.

The DOGE team is primarily composed of men under the age of 25, many of whom have recently come under fire for their racist, misogynistic and white nationalist online footprints. Musk has expressed similar sentiments, repeatedly endorsing Alternative for Germany (AfD), a neo-Nazi political party whose leaders have promoted vehemently anti-immigration views, downplayed and denied the Holocaust, and suggested that educating Germans about the horrors of Nazism is a “pesky” ordeal.

Musk’s interview at CPAC this weekend was his first major public appearance since he performed what appeared to be a Nazi salute during an event on Trump’s inauguration day.

Throughout Musk’s rambling appearance — during which he asserted that his mind “is a storm” and “I am become meme” — the billionaire appeared to have a “hard time speaking coherently,” one journalist noted.

Before Musk exited the stage, he was gifted a chainsaw from far right Argentine President Javier Milei — a reference to Milei’s “chainsaw plan” to slash public spending and implement a series of drastic austerity measures. Musk waved the chainsaw wildly over his head, vowing to continue gutting the U.S. government.

Meanwhile, Bannon’s speech made headlines not for its content, but for featuring what appeared to be a Nazi salute. After imploring a cheering crowd to “fight, fight, fight!” Bannon raised his right arm into the air at a 45 degree angle — a gesture that many experts have condemned as an attempt to pay homage to the brutal Nazi regime that systematically murdered millions in the 1940s.

Here's video of Steve Bannon doing a Sieg Heil today at CPAC. It is what it is and it's what Bannon intended. Don't let yourself be gaslit. pic.twitter.com/LDT2kU43ZV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2025

Bannon later claimed that he makes the gesture at the “end of all my speeches to thank the crowd.” But even a far right French politician who was set to appear with Bannon recognized the gesture as a Nazi salute, canceling his appearance as a result.

“Yesterday, while I was not present in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology,” said National Rally leader Jordan Bardella. “I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech that had been scheduled this afternoon.”

The conference was also headlined by Trump, who spent his 75-minute speech bragging about his administration’s actions over the past month, including his executive orders rescinding transgender rights; his moves to empower federal agencies to embark on a mass deportation campaign; and DOGE’s purge of thousands of government employees.

“We have escorted the radical left bureaucrats out of the building and have locked the doors behind them,” Trump said of the cuts. “We’ve gotten rid of thousands.”

Trump also used his speech to denounce media he disagrees with as “a threat to democracy.”

Trump’s attacks on the press have been criticized by First Amendment advocates, including Free Press co-CEO Craig Aaron, who has warned that the president’s actions — including his apparent attempt to weaponize the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to target left-leaning news organizations — are indicative of a “free-speech emergency.”

We’re resisting Trump’s authoritarian pressure. As the Trump administration moves a mile-a-minute to implement right-wing policies and sow confusion, reliable news is an absolute must. Truthout is working diligently to combat the fear and chaos that pervades the political moment. We’re requesting your support at this moment because we need it – your monthly gift allows us to publish uncensored, nonprofit news that speaks with clarity and truth in a moment when confusion and misinformation are rampant. As well, we’re looking with hope at the material action community activists are taking. We’re uplifting mutual aid projects, the life-sustaining work of immigrant and labor organizers, and other shows of solidarity that resist the authoritarian pressure of the Trump administration. As we work to dispel the atmosphere of political despair, we ask that you contribute to our journalism. Over 80 percent of Truthout’s funding comes from small individual donations from our community of readers, and over a third of our total budget is supported by recurring monthly donors. 72 hours remain in our fundraiser, and you can help by giving today. Whether you can make a small monthly donation or a larger gift, Truthout only works with your support.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.