The DHS secretary defended the trip, during which he attended the game with a major DHS contractor.

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As thousands upon thousands of travelers cancelled plans or were stranded at the airport due to the lingering effects of the ground stop on Saturday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took a trip on a government jet to Louisiana to attend a college football game in a private box with a major contractor for his agency.

The New York Post first reported on Tuesday that Mullin took a government plane to attend the Louisiana State University (LSU) home game against University of Texas on Saturday. This was just a day after the Trump administration issued an hours-long nationwide ground stop that affected an estimated 1.5 million travellers, with over 9,200 flights cancelled.

Though Mullin made it to the game, issues for regular travelers persisted on Saturday. Data shows that nearly 6,700 flights on Saturday were cancelled, and over 9,100 delayed, according to FlightAware.

Once at the game, the Post reported, Mullin was hosted in the private box of Ben Bordelon, a major GOP donor and CEO for Louisiana-based Bollinger Shipyards. The company is a major Department of Homeland Security (DHS) contractor; just in July, the department announced it had awarded Bollinger Shipyards with a $2.2 billion contract to construct polar icebreakers for the Coast Guard.

Mullin seemingly confirmed the reporting in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday in which he defended his trip.

He said that he’s required to fly in a government plane and would have “never went if the … airways weren’t completely open, they’[d] been completely open for 21 hours,” even though the ground stop was still having effects at the time, and its cause is still being investigated.

“We’ve still gotta live life, at the same time, we’ve still got family, friends, but we also have work we do every day,” Mullin said.

He also tried to defend the box seats with Bordelon, saying that it was House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) who arranged the tickets for him. OpenSecrets shows that Bordelon has given tens of thousands of dollars to Scalise’s PAC in recent years, as well as numerous other GOP fundraising groups.

“There was never a connection, or never business spoke[n] about that while I was there,” he said of Bordelon. “And like I said, Steve Scalise was who helped me get the tickets.”

The DHS secretary said that he has to pay the government back for the travel and will also pay “fair market value” for the box seats, though it’s unclear to whom those payments would be given.

Mullin’s trip is just one of numerous flight-related scandals in the Trump administration. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was also recently reported to be using a government jet on a regular basis to attend football games at the University of Florida, as well as for personal trips, with a large security apparatus there to accompany him. The Washington Post noted in that report that officials do reimburse the government for the travel, but at a fraction of the actual cost.

Earlier this year, the Post also reported that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was using a military jet for trips around the country as he was doing campaign stops for Republican midterm candidates.

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