Meanwhile, Trump reportedly ousted Guilfoyle because he was upset that she was making money off his presidency.

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A strong majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is profiting illegally or unethically from his presidency, polling finds.

AP-NORC poll results released Tuesday find that 41 percent of U.S. adults say that Trump has acted illegally in personally profiting from his position, while another 18 percent say that those actions are unethical, for a total of 59 percent. In contrast, only 18 percent of people say that he has done nothing wrong.

Even a sizable proportion of Republicans, at 32 percent, believe that Trump has acted illegally or unethically in seeking private gain, the poll found.

Meanwhile, an even larger proportion believe that Trump is prioritizing his personal profits while acting as president. Fifty-six percent said he is prioritizing his profits “a lot,” while 19 percent said “some.” This stands in stark contrast to only 23 percent of people saying that he is prioritizing the country “a lot” and only 11 percent saying he’s focusing on “people like me.”

Corruption allegations have become rather common during Trump’s second term.

Trump has disclosed making $2.2 billion in income in 2025. Much of those profits came from the president’s crypto schemes and his meme coin that he launched three days before his second inauguration. His promotions of these schemes have often been openly corrupt; at least twice, for instance, Trump has encouraged buyers to become the biggest holders of the coin in order to gain access to an exclusive dinner with him.

Trump and his team hardly try to hide his many other avenues of income that are boosted by his presidency. His financial team trades prolifically, often in relation to his decisions. His practice of hosting foreign leaders and power brokers at his resorts has multiplied during this term. Earlier this year, Truth Social unrolled a program to allow traders and banks to buy access to Trump’s Truth Social posts — which often move markets — at the “fastest” speed, allowing them to access information quicker than others could react.

Trump has openly bragged about the power of wielding the Oval Office; earlier this year, he said that his children have “inside information” whenever they make any sort of investment or purchase. He has also defended his profits, claiming that he doesn’t “get involved” with his personal finances and that “we have funds that run my money.”

But Trump is still aware of the public perception of corruption surrounding his administration. This week, he ordered the ouster of U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle after reports found that she had asked a Trump donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for access to the administration.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump grew incensed at Guilfoyle because he was upset that she was profiting off of his presidency. His aides, meanwhile, were concerned about more headlines describing the Trump administration’s self-dealing ahead of the midterm elections.

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