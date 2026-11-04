Montana Votes Overwhelmingly to Ban Corporate Cash From Political Campaigns

Supporters have billed the initiative as a way to strike a blow against the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United ruling.

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Voters in Montana on Tuesday delivered a major blow to big moneyed interests by overwhelmingly passing a ballot initiative barring corporate cash from political campaigns in the state.

With 87% of votes counted as of Wednesday morning, Montana Constitutional Initiative 194 has received support from more than 65% of voters, with just 35% registering opposition.

The initiative prohibits what it describes as “artificial persons” — which includes corporations, nonprofits, trusts, partnerships, and trade associations — from giving money to political campaigns.

Supporters of the initiative have billed it as a way to strike a blow against the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, which opened the door to unlimited campaign spending in US politics.

“A yes vote on I-194 means that only real people — not corporations, unions, trade associations, nonprofits, or groups with anonymous donors — are allowed to spend money in Montana elections,” the Yes on Initiative 194 campaign explained on its website. “It’s time to kick the oligarchs out of Big Sky country.”

The initiative’s overwhelming victory drew praise from Tom Moore, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, who congratulated the people of Montana for taking “a historic step toward ending the scourge of corporate and dark money in politics.”

Moore noted that the initiative passed by Montana is similar to a law passed in Hawaii earlier this year that classified corporations as “artificial persons” who do not have a constitutional right to make political donations.

Both states, Moore said, are “setting a bold example for other states to follow suit, sending a powerful message that we don’t have to give corporations unlimited power.”

“The more states that follow this innovative approach,” he added, “the more we can make Citizens United irrelevant.”

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, hailed the initiative’s passage as a win for democratic governance.

“We’ve largely forgotten that states define what corporations can do,” Mitchell wrote in a social media post. “Yesterday, Montana voters overwhelmingly stripped corporations of the power to spend money influencing elections. Hawaii did the same in May. Both face court fights. Our nascent citizen muscle is coming to life.”

Adam Bojak, a Democrat who on Tuesday won an election in New York State Assembly District 149, said he’d like to see the Empire State follow the trail blazed by Montana and Hawaii.

“Congratulations to the people of Montana!” Bojak wrote. “I can’t wait to bring this legislation to New York in next year’s session.”

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