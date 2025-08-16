Medicaid Cuts Threaten Life-Saving Care for Rural Black Families

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

Originally published by Capital B.

Over the past few months, Marcia Dinkins’ eldest child has been hospitalized frequently. A serious infection swept through her daughter’s body, affecting her pancreas, spleen, and gallbladder.

Fortunately, Dinkins’ daughter, Marshale Malone, was able to afford and receive life-saving surgery, thanks to Medicaid.

But without it, Dinkins said, the health emergency could have meant either “life or death” for Malone, who is 40.

The same can be said for her two other daughters, who also suffer from health-related issues, including seizures and blood clots in their lungs and legs, Dinkins told Capital B. In their cases, too, insurance, including Medicaid, has been vital in receiving the care they desperately need.

But because of the significant Medicaid cuts and provisions in the budget and reconciliation package, also known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” Dinkins now worries that these changes will impact the critical care her daughters and others could receive in the future.

“That’s what made me so angry,” said Dinkins, founder of Black Appalachian Coalition, “because this one bad bill that they want to call beautiful is only going to make it harder for individuals like her and seniors and countless others in the region to be able to get access to health care, especially when the hospitals are already closing down.”

It’s been a month since President Donald Trump signed the act into law. The legislation requires able-bodied individuals on Medicaid to participate in a work program or community engagement for at least 80 hours a month. It also eliminates a 5% increase in federal matching funds for states, which means state governments must find a way to shoulder the costs. That additional expenditure, experts say, limits their ability to pay for Medicaid.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Medicaid, and currently 71 million people are enrolled, with children and women making up the majority. While Black people account for 20% of enrollees, white people represent the highest percentage at 40%, Pew Research Center reports. Children, adults and individuals with disabilities living in rural areas are most at risk, as they are more likely to rely on Medicaid.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the provisions in the new law will reduce federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decade and increase the number of uninsured people by 10 million. Some estimates say $150 million of that funding will be removed from rural areas.

Health care advocates, medical professionals, and doctors are concerned that nursing homes and rural hospitals may close, since the facilities already operate on low margins and rely heavily on Medicaid. An analysis by the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research found that more than 300 rural hospitals could face closure or service reductions.

But, health care professionals, along with advocates, say their biggest fear is that Black communities will be the hardest hit, and the lack of access could lead to death and chronic illnesses, and worsen economic disparities.

Dr. Kristopher Stepps, a traveling physician in Arkansas and Texas, said, “Basic necessities are not so basic” for people in rural areas who are trying to decide whether to pay for extra medication or to travel to their specialist appointments, which Medicaid helps cover.

“There is a fear that if those services are taken away, what happens to the members of this community?” Stepps said. “Regardless if you’re a Democrat [or] Republican, at the end of the day, we’re here to take care of people.

“My biggest fear is that we start losing more lives due to preventable illnesses because of economic crises and folks couldn’t get access to health care.”

A Crisis Within a Crisis

In many rural areas, health care access has become a choice between “slow care or no care,” Dinkins said.

Urgent care centers are no longer providing rapid services, and emergency rooms are becoming overcrowded with patients who are not experiencing a crisis, but need primary care. This often causes longer wait times, as many are unable to see a doctor due to shortages or lack of transportation, she added. Others already can’t afford the co-pay, which forces them to forgo care.

Cassandra Welchlin lives in Mississippi, where there are already high rates of maternal mortality, obesity, cancer, heart disease, and other illnesses. It is also one of the poorest places in the country. Although the state has not expanded Medicaid, the legislation will still affect those who are enrolled as well as those who make too much money to qualify for it, but don’t make enough to purchase their own insurance, she added.

This isn’t just a health care issue, but an economic and workforce development problem, said Welchlin, who is the executive director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable. Welchlin’s organization focuses on economic security for women and girls.

“This is going to not just devastate Black folks, but because we know there’s a disproportionate amount of Black folks that will be harmed, it’s going to be devastating to our communities,” Welchlin told Capital B.

“It’s not just about health care, it’s about jobs,” she added. “And when you talk about the cuts to jobs, you talk about people now not having a paycheck to pay the basic necessities, such as rent, such as food, such as utilities. So it’s going to be devastating because it’s going to impact people’s kitchen tables like they haven’t seen it before.”

In neighboring Louisiana, the state expanded Medicaid in 2016. Alma Stewart Allen, the founder of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, helped secure that expansion. As a result, it broadened access to primary care, and by 2020, the rate of uninsured adults dropped from 22.7% to 8.9%. Now, this new legislation threatens to undo that progress, Stewart Allen said.

Approximately 1 in 5 Americans are enrolled in Medicaid. In certain districts represented by Republican congressional leaders — including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Reps. Julia Letlow, and Clay Higgins of Louisiana — more than 30% of residents are on Medicaid, according to The New York Times. Stewart Allen said there’s no doubt it will devastate hospitals and the people they serve.

Stewart Allen expressed disappointment, but also concern for the youth and how the decisions made now will affect their future.

“I know that based on the data, they’re not faring well, anxiety, depression, suicide, suicidal ideation, is on the increase. What does that say about us as a society?” she said.

“Those who have the responsibility on their backs should be concerned about what kind of world you are creating … and a society that is not conducive to the overall well-being of its own people to allow them the opportunity to live, to grow, to thrive.”

“Save Our Own Souls”

Shelton Anthony is an administrator at a critical access hospital in Louisiana, where he said about 37% of the revenue the institution receives is from Medicaid payments. He projects the facility may experience up to $700,000 cuts in Medicaid over the next three years and says hospital officials refuse to cut services or lay people off.

Anthony is finding alternative ways, and options like grants, to help the majority Black community of Donaldsonville. In the city, nestled along the west bank of the Mississippi, many people suffer from limited wages and health care disparities.

He said some of the hospital’s patients make $20,000 a year.

“Can you just stop and even imagine living on $20,000 a year? That’s what we’re faced with, so we have to bring clinics like this to the community so that we can continue to be healthy,” he said.

Anthony, who leads West Ascension Parish Hospital as the CEO, is partnering with community organizations like the health nonprofit Love Impact Coalition to host a free clinic in September. At the event, residents — regardless of insurance — can receive free dental, vision, and health care services.

And many advocates, doctors, and patients are still uncertain on how Louisiana will respond to the cuts. Despite that, Stewart Allen’s organization is preparing to educate communities. It will continue its mission to improve health outcomes over the next decade through its initiative, LA40by30. In September, she’s hosting the organization’s annual Health Summit, which includes a town hall to hear directly from residents who may be affected, while explaining to others what this law means.

In Mississippi, Welchlin and her organization will push for improving health care outcomes, including Medicaid expansion and paid leave. They are also continuing their Strong Moms Healthy Babies campaign, which advocates for moms to have 12 months of postpartum under Medicaid.

Back in Ohio, Dinkins is working on education and training initiatives where she works with people in her state as well as in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Michigan. She is going to offer a virtual class on the implications of Medicaid cuts, and she’s building a Black doula network. She’s also calling on organizations in other states to work together to build coalitions.

“When we can come together for that, then we can get back to the place we used to be. Organized people became the organized power that we need,” she said. “Let’s learn about the impact that this is going to have on our communities.”

Dinkins added: “We have to really have a strong vision in the reality of where we are, and being clear on what is our future vision, and how do we get to that point to save our own souls?”

