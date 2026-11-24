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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani threw the Jensen Huang scandal into sharp perspective after Huang’s reinstatement as CEO of Nvidia on Monday, pointing out that just half of the disgraced CEO’s estimated wealth could fund an entire year of universal child care for children across the U.S.

Huang’s reinstatement comes just days after he resigned from the company due to reports of his extramarital affairs, including with a woman alleged to have ties to Chinese intelligence.

When asked about Huang’s rehiring by the Nvidia board — a decision attributed by the White House and Nvidia to an intervention by Donald Trump — Mamdani criticized the outsized influence of the Huang scandal and the AI industry in general on the U.S. economy.

“I do not think that working people across the country signed up for their pensions being tied to the question of Jensen Huang’s fidelity to his marriage. And yet, for many days, that had a massive impact,” Mamdani said.

“We’re speaking about a divorce settlement that has been rumored to be around $81 billion,” he went on. “That would be the cost of providing universal child care for every 3- and 4-year-old in the United States of America for an entire year.”

Indeed, if Huang and his wife were to get divorced, it could be one of the largest divorce settlements in history. As Forbes points out, documents have shown that most of Huang’s over 3.5 percent stake in Nvidia is held in trusts in which he and his wife are listed as co-trustees. They also live in California, which has laws specifying that assets acquired during their 40-year marriage must be divided evenly in the case of a divorce.

Huang’s net worth has fluctuated significantly in the past few weeks amid the scandal, as the Nvidia stock has fallen and risen. Before the scandal and his resignation earlier this month, Huang’s net worth was roughly $180 billion, according to Forbes, and as of Tuesday, it was down to $134 billion.

Trump said on Monday that Huang and his “very, very, very good wife” have “worked it out,” suggesting that they may not divorce, though it’s unclear what Trump was basing this assertion on. At the same time, Huang reportedly admitted to the board before his reinstatement that he had had even more affairs than the ones already revealed to the public.

“A lot of this just brings to mind what [Supreme Court] Justice [Louis] Brandeis said quite some time ago, which is: ‘We can have democracy. We can have great wealth concentrated in the hands of a few. We cannot have both,’” said Mamdani.

Such wealth could, indeed, fund a significant proportion of proposed universal child care plans. University of Pennsylvania research found in 2022 that universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds would cost $351 billion over the next 10 years, including $41 billion in initial costs to build the necessary facilities. This would average out to roughly $35 billion per year.

During his presidential campaign in 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vermont) campaign introduced a plan for free universal child care covering children from 0 to 4, which his campaign said would cost $1.5 trillion over the next decade, or roughly $150 billion a year.

Mamdani and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have taken steps toward implementing universal child care for children 3 and under in the state. A program to fund free child care for children under 2 for two years and expand free child care for 3-year-olds in the state unveiled in January has a price tag of $1.7 billion.

Meanwhile, Mamdani also raised the concern that the U.S. economy, and millions of Americans’ retirement plans, are so closely tied to the success of a handful of major tech companies.

“When you look at our stock market, and you look at how disproportionately dependent it is on artificial intelligence-related stocks, it cannot help but give you a sense of concern about just how much this technology is now dominant — not just in terms of the discourse that we are having around it on a day-to-day basis, but also the strength of the United States economy,” Mamdani said.

The democratic socialist’s comments stand in stark contrast to the reactions to the news by the Trump administration and its right-wing allies. The right has been in spin mode as Trump is accused of ordering the extraordinary move for corrupt reasons, with Trump having disclosed a massive stake in the company. According to an estimate by the Financial Times, Trump personally made up to $15 million by urging Huang to be reinstated.

“You know, sex was involved, and sex sells better than stocks,” Trump said on Monday.

On Fox News, host Jesse Watters downplayed the allegations that Huang was having an affair with a woman with ties to Chinese intelligence.

“If [J. Robert] Oppenheimer, when he was working on the atomic bomb, was caught sleeping with a beautiful Japanese woman, and the Japanese woman was maybe passing secrets to the emperor, should [President Harry S.] Truman have fired him?” Watters opined on Monday. “Or let him learn his lesson, send him back to work, so he can build the bomb to win the war? Trump says Jensen’s too valuable to put on the open market.”

Oppenheimer was indeed put on trial by the federal government for supposed ties to communist groups, as politicians whipped up a Red Scare to criminalize left-wing Americans and political beliefs. Oppenheimer’s security clearance was taken away and he was shunned from government and scientific work, though that decision was posthumously reversed in 2022.

When Oppenheimer was conducting research on building an atomic bomb, the U.S. had also imprisoned over 100,000 Japanese people in the U.S., without any form of due process, over concerns of “dual loyalties” with the Axis power.

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