Manchin Lashes Out After Sanders Condemns Obstruction of Biden Agenda

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia lashed out Friday after a major newspaper in his home state published an op-ed by Sen. Bernie Sanders that called out Manchin’s obstruction of his own party’s Build Back Better reconciliation package.

“Congress should proceed with caution on any additional spending and I will not vote for a reckless expansion of government programs,” Manchin said in a statement shared on social media.

“No op-ed from a self-declared Independent socialist is going to change that,” he added.

At issue is an op-ed by Vermont Sen. Sanders — an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats — published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail in which he calls the proposed reconciliation bill “an unprecedented effort to finally address the long-neglected crises facing working families and demand that the wealthiest people and largest corporations in the country start paying their fair share of taxes.”

Sanders details how the proposal would take action to tackle the climate emergency and make sweeping investments in Americans’ wellbeing including through lowering prescription drug prices, expanding Medicare, continuing cash payments to working class parents, and making community college tuition-free.

“Poll after poll shows overwhelming support for this legislation,” wrote Sanders. “Yet,” he continued, “the political problem we face is that in a 50-50 Senate we need every Democratic senator to vote ‘yes.’ We now have only 48. Two Democratic senators remain in opposition, including Sen. Joe Manchin.” The other is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

“This is a pivotal moment in modern American history,” Sanders continued. “We now have a historic opportunity to support the working families of West Virginia, Vermont, and the entire country and create policy which works for all, not just the few.”

The op-ed was published the same day the New York Times and CNN reported that Manchin’s opposition to the Clean Electricity Performance Program — dubbed “the most impactful climate investment under consideration in Congress” — would likely mean it’s left out of the budget package.

