Leading House Democrat Reverses Position, Says Trump Should Be Impeached

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A high-ranking member of the Democratic congressional conference who previously had reservations about the idea of impeaching President Donald Trump has changed his mind, describing impeachment as imperative should Democrats win control of one or both houses in the midterm elections.

Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington) declined to commit to the idea of impeachment back in May, telling Time magazine that he felt doing so would only embolden the president. But last week, he appeared to be supportive of the action.

“Trump has become beyond dangerous. He is just completely out of control in what he says and how he is governing,” Smith told reporters, adding, “I think we have to try [to impeach], even if it doesn’t succeed.”

Smith cited Trump’s recent embrace of Vladimir Putin over Ukraine, calling it a “big part” of what pushed him to back impeachment. Trump’s “unhinged speeches” also played a role in his reexamination of the issue, he said.

Smith’s endorsement makes him one of the highest-ranking Democrats in the House to back impeachment, as he is the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Within that role, Smith could play a leading part in the impeachment process, especially if Democrats — who are poised to win control of the House in the midterms — decide to include Trump’s actions during his war on Iran (or the legality of the war itself) in the charges against him. Democrats could also seek to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over his mismanagement of the department he leads and his actions during the war.

Smith told Time last week that he believes the American public would be open to impeaching Trump, stating:

I don’t think it will be viewed as negatively or as partisan as in the previous two efforts, just because the public is waking up to the con game that Trump put on. The impeachable offenses have been obvious for a long time.

Polling has consistently shown that a majority of Americans would react positively to impeachment efforts against the president.

A Strength in Numbers/Verasight poll from June found that 53 percent of Americans believed there were grounds to impeach Trump, while only 39 percent said there were not.

More recently, a Politico survey showed those numbers remain high — 54 percent believe there are grounds to impeach Trump, while only 33 percent disagree, that poll found. On whether Democrats should pursue impeachment, 50 percent said yes while only 32 percent said no. Another 18 percent said they didn’t know.

Interestingly, more than one-fifth of people who voted for Trump in 2024 (22 percent of said voters) believe he should be impeached as well.

Still, top Democrats have rejected making impeachment a campaign issue during the 2026 midterms. For example, Democratic House leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (New York), who could become the next Speaker of the House, has been wishy-washy about impeaching Trump when asked over the past several months.

“We haven’t ruled anything in; we haven’t ruled anything out,” he said back in June.

Shifts in opinion from members of his party’s conference, including from high-ranking members like Smith, could persuade Jeffries to give the issue more consideration.

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