Jeffries Downplays Trump Accountability Push After Democrats’ Midterm Blowout

The potential Speaker of the House has brushed aside plans by Democrats to investigate the Trump administration.

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House minority leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) is downplaying the potential to hold the Trump administration accountable following Democrats’ monumental win in the 2026 midterm elections, despite a large proportion of voters signaling that they believe there are grounds for impeaching President Donald Trump.

In an interview following the midterm elections, Jeffries, who is considered Democrats’ top prospect for Speaker of the House, disregarded plans by high-ranking members of his party to pursue inquiries into the White House’s actions over the past two years.

On MS NOW’s “Morning Joe” program, conservative host Joe Scarborough asked Jeffries how he plans to keep Democrats “focused on the things that got them elected,” listing several affordability issues but rejecting the idea of “retribution” against the administration. Jeffries appeared to agree with Scarborough’s framing.

“The American people don’t want us to get even; they want us to get things done on their behalf, because life is way too expensive,” Jeffries said, adding that the party “won on affordability.”

In his Tuesday night speech celebrating the outcome of the midterms, Jeffries only briefly mentioned a commitment to fighting corruption. Instead, he delivered a reconciliatory message — “This is not a partisan moment. This is a patriotic moment,” he said. “This is not a blue moment or a red moment. It’s a red, white and blue moment because America has won tonight.”

While the economy was the top issue for voters, a sizable number of Americans stated in polls conducted prior to the midterms that accountability and opposition to corruption was a higher priority for them.

In an Economist/YouGov poll published late last month, for example, more than a quarter of likely voters, 26 percent, said that “presidential leadership,” “corruption and waste,” and “democracy and the rule of law” were their top priorities. Among Democratic voters, 41 percent of respondents said these were their top issues, while around 3 in 10 independent voters (29 percent) counted them as their top priorities.

Americans have also stated that their votes should be seen as a direct check on Trump. According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll published in September, 45 percent of voters said their choices in the midterms should be viewed as a “vote against” the president.

Support for impeaching Trump is high among the electorate, with a Politico survey from October finding that 54 percent of voters believe there are grounds to do so, while only 33 percent disagree.

Despite strong support from voters for the concept, Jeffries appeared to reject impeachment as a possibility in remarks to reporters on Wednesday, claiming that no one in his conference had discussed it with him yet.

“I haven’t had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment. We’ve been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability,” Jeffries said.

Economist Paul Krugman wrote on his Substack that Democrats would be mistaken to view the results of Tuesday night’s elections as solely about affordability.

“Trumpflation created by tariffs and the Iran debacle helped” Democrats to win, Krugman said. “But an election swung by public anger over high prices looks like 2024, when Trump won the popular vote by 1.5 percentage points. Last night, Democrats appear to have won the popular vote by 13-14 percentage points.”

The outcome suggests that a broad coalition of voters is upset with how Trump is governing overall.

“What drove this amazing victory?” Krugman continued. “Hispanic voters, who swung to Trump in 2024 in the naïve belief that he would bring prices down, turned massively against a regime that is arresting, imprisoning and deporting their friends and families. [Black voters] turned out in droves against a transparently racist party that is trying to take away their voting rights. Americans of every kind were repelled by the administration’s cruelty and its rampant, brazen corruption.”

“MAGA took 2024 as proof that Americans want fascism, and acted on that premise. But tens of millions of Americans in effect said, no, that is not what we want. That is not who we are,” he added.

Several Democratic lawmakers have reacted to the election results by suggesting that the White House better prepare for investigations.

“LAWYER UP,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, wrote in a post on X.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) made a similar, one-word post, writing “Subpoenaes” on his X account.

“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up? Clear your schedule,” wrote Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Illinois), referencing multiple individuals tied to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

And just last week, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Washington), ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, came out in favor of impeaching Trump.

“Trump has become beyond dangerous. He is just completely out of control in what he says and how he is governing,” Smith, who was previously skeptical about an impeachment vote, said last week to Time magazine, adding that he believes Democrats “have to try” impeaching the president again.

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