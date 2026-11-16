AIPAC isn’t “out of the political fundraising business,” as Jeffries claimed, but has rather shifted funding elsewhere.

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On Friday, a CNN pundit called out Rep. Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-New York) claim that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is ending its campaign spending, calling the claim a “straight up lie.”

The remark comes as the House minority leader faces public scrutiny over his ties to the Israel lobby ahead of the new House Democratic leadership election this week.

In the CNN segment on Friday, panelists noted that Jeffries is facing pushback from the public despite his widespread support within the House Democratic caucus. The panel, hosted by Audie Cornish, questioned whether or not Jeffries can overcome his close ties to Israel to become more popular with the public, noting that he received nearly $50,000 from AIPAC in the 2025 to 2026 election cycle and $315,000 total from pro-Israel groups.

A clip of Jeffries speaking on talk show #RonaldMartinUnfiltered last Wednesday played before the group discussion. In that clip, Jeffries said: “AIPAC announced, like three weeks ago, that they were out of the political fundraising business — that they were going to shut down their PAC, which has the ability to give members of Congress $5,000 a year.”

“They were going to shut that down, they were going to stop making endorsements, and stop raising money,” Jeffries said.

Panelist Luke Thomas, a sports podcast host and political commentator, said that this claim is untrue and nothing more than a PR move.

“What he said in that interview was just a straight up lie,” Thomas said. AIPAC is “just rerouting it through pass-through organizations and the super PAC,” he said, referring to AIPAC’s United Democracy Project (UDP).

Facing an increasingly toxic public image, AIPAC announced in late October that it was no longer going to make direct PAC contributions or endorsements of candidates. However, the PAC is still planning to use its vast funding to influence elections, saying that they will still use individual donors to give to candidates. It will also still be directing funds to candidates using UDP, which means that it can launder its contributions behind the lesser-known group.

Jeffries has been caught trying to downplay AIPAC’s influence in the past. Though he’s repeated the claim several times, it’s extremely misleading to say that AIPAC can only give $5,000 per election cycle to candidates, since AIPAC routes tens of millions of dollars through other methods to candidates.

“They’re removing some of their public visibility in the way he’s describing, but this idea that they’re not involved in campaign donations in serious ways” is untrue, Thomas said.

Thomas brought up an incident last week in which 11 members of Jeffries’s caucus missed the critical vote to impeach Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in order to attend a meeting held by Elect Democratic Women (EDW), ultimately sinking the effort. EDW has been accused of being an AIPAC pass-through group, with its PAC having taken $1 million from UDP this spring. AIPAC has funneled donations through other groups this election cycle, many of them unknown because they haven’t been exposed by journalists.

“As a progressive, I was radicalized by the Iraq War. I was radicalized by Donald Trump. I have been absolutely radicalized by the failures of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. And I doubt that I’m the only person on the left who feels that way,” Thomas said.

Both Jeffries and Schumer, the Senate minority leader facing a challenge for his leadership position by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland), have been increasingly criticized for being backed by dark money groups that represent corporate and industry interests, rather than the good of the public.

According to an analysis by Sludge, Jeffries is the second-highest House Democratic recipient of corporate PAC fundraising this election cycle, with $1.32 million, from donors like the finance, military, and tech industries. He’s second only to House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (California), who’s gotten $1.42 million. Democratic Whip Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) is the fourth top recipient in the caucus, at $1.11 million.

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