Israel’s Election Still in Deadlock After Palestinian Parties’ Surprise Upset

Did you know that Truthout is a nonprofit and independently funded by readers like you? If you value what we do, please support our work with a donation.

With the results of Israel’s election on Tuesday finalized on Thursday, the right-wing bloc around current Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won 53 seats out of the 120 in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, while the opposition bloc around Gadi Eisenkot has won 48 seats. Both are short of the majority needed to create a ruling coalition government.

The real upset, however, is with the Palestinian parties, after Palestinian citizens of Israel came out in record numbers to vote Tuesday: The Joint List has won 11 seats, and the United Arab List eight seats. This gives the Palestinian parties 19 seats in the Knesset — more than their previous record of 15 — and makes the Joint List, a progressive alliance of three Palestinian-led parties, the third largest party in the Knesset.

Over the coming weeks, party leaders from Eisenkot and Netanyahu’s blocs will negotiate and work to form a ruling coalition. If they cannot form a ruling government, they will face another round of elections.

But in order for Eisenkot’s bloc to form a ruling coalition and oust Netanyahu, it would need to create an alliance with the Palestinian political parties. Eisenkot has stated that he will not work with Arab parties — but this means that his choice is either to hand the victory to Netanyahu, or create a larger opposition coalition with the Palestinian parties.

In 2021, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid briefly ousted Netanyahu by creating an alliance with the United Arab List. However, the Joint List, which won more seats than the Arab List in Tuesday’s election, is explicitly anti-Zionist and progressive — making it a scapegoat of the Zionist parties more than a likely coalition partner.

Netanyahu used the fact that the opposition will need to create alliances with Palestinian parties in his fearmongering around the election — his slogan, “Yamin o Falastin,” or “Right Wing or Palestine,” framed the election as a choice between his Likud party or handing power to Palestinians. The Likud Party and its far right allies had also attempted to ban the Palestinian-led parties from participating in the elections entirely — but only managed to force out candidate Sami Abu Shehadeh, chair of the Balad party within the Joint List.

Since Tuesday, Netanyahu has claimed that the Palestinian parties have “stolen” the election, saying there has been interference by “foreign entities” who aim to facilitate “a foreign takeover of the Knesset, [and] the Islamization of Israel.”

Balad’s Abu Shehadeh said the claims that Palestinian parties stole the election amount to a new phase of incitement against Palestinian citizens of Israel, who make up 20 percent of Israel’s citizen population.

Netanyahu has led the right-wing Likud Party for 19 years across six terms. In the course of his sixth term, he has overseen the three-year long genocide in Gaza, and launched calamitous wars on Lebanon and Iran. But while he is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes, his political tenure was challenged inside Israel for different reasons — a longstanding corruption trial, his failures on and after October 7, and resentment over exemptions for Haredi Jews from military service.

The first Israeli election since October 7 and the start of the genocide in Gaza, this election saw former general Gadi Eisenkot position himself as an alternative to Netanyahu. This is because, as political analyst Daniel Levy told Truthout, Eisenkot is new to the political scene, and is “untainted by the corruption and failures of the [Israeli] government, in particular not having been in a leadership position on October 7.”

“In contrast to Netanyahu, who is considered to have put personal considerations over national interest, Eisenkot lost his son and two nephews in the war, and this personal sacrifice has been highlighted in staking out such a difference” in the eyes of the Israeli public, Levy added.

But this does not mean that there are significant policy differences between Eisenkot and Netanyahu. In fact, none of the Israeli “opposition” parties — save the Palestinian-led political parties — oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza, or apartheid and ethnic cleansing policies across the occupied territories.

For his part, Eisenkot has said repeatedly that he opposes Palestinian statehood, calling it “delusional.” He has even worked to position himself to the right of Netanyahu on the issue of security, settlements, and anti-Palestinian racism — in a competition of who can espouse more racism against Palestinians.

Throughout his campaign, Eisenkot boasted of the “Dahiya Doctrine” as part of his security credentials — a strategy he formulated as a commander in Israel’s 2006 war on Lebanon that calls for massive, disproportionate force and targeting of civilian areas. The doctrine has been used throughout the Gaza genocide and concurrent war on Lebanon.

In March 2026, Eisenkot encouraged the Israeli government to continue to use the Dahiya Doctrine in Lebanon, stating on X, “The Dahiya Doctrine has never been more relevant than it is now, and it must be implemented.”

Thus, while Eisenkot’s new Yashar! Party is considered “centrist” within Israel, it rests on the same fundamental premises of all the other Zionist political parties — the dispossession of Palestinians and expansion of the state of Israel.

As Palestinian human rights lawyer Diana Buttu said at a recent event hosted by the Institute for Middle East Understanding, “Genocide is not on the ballot. There is not a single party [among the Zionist parties] that is talking about the genocide.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu is likely to double down on his anti-Palestinian rhetoric in the coming weeks — as well as his attacks and escalations in the West Bank, Gaza, and Iran — in an attempt to prevent a handover of power.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.