Israeli Hostages Released in Cease-Fire Swap Amidst Delays and Tensions

Despite an initial delay, the second round of hostages were released by Hamas on Saturday night.

The group included 13 Israelis and four foreign nationals believed to be Thai, Middle East Eye reported. Israel also began to release 39 Palestinian prisoners in exchange as the second day of a four-day cease-fire concluded.

“After a delay, obstacles to release of prisoners were overcome through Qatari-Egyptian contacts with both sides,” Majed Al Ansari, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry, tweeted, adding that the hostages were transferred to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Update: 13 Israelis and 4 foreigners were received by ICRC and on their way to Rafah. https://t.co/1gijpX1yi1 — د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 25, 2023

The Israeli military confirmed to The Associated Press that the hostages reached Israel after midnight local time. The hostages included seven children and six women, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. One of the hostages, a young girl named Emily Hand, was previously believed dead by her father.

The swap appeared to be in danger earlier in the day when Hamas said that Israel had not allowed enough aid to enter northern Gaza, which has taken the brunt of the Israeli military’s force since October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,200 and taking around 240 hostages. Israel has since killed more than 14,800 Palestinians in Gaza in its response. The two sides have agreed to a four-day cease-fire beginning Friday that will see a total of 50 Hamas-held hostages and 150 Israeli-held Palestinians released.

In explaining the delay, Hamas also said that Israel had not released enough long-serving prisoners.

“This is putting the deal in danger,” said Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official in Beirut, as AP reported.

Sari Bashi, the program director of Human Rights Watch, criticized both sides for the delay.

“Hamas is obligated to release hostages, whether or not aid enters Gaza,” Bashi tweeted. “The Israeli government is obligated to supply Gaza with aid, whether or not hostages are released. Civilians should not be pawns in a deadly standoff between warring parties who flout basic principles of humanity.”

However, Egypt, Qatar, and Hamas later said everything had been resolved and the exchange would go forward, according to AP, sparking great relief from the hostages’ friends and families.

“I was very nervous when I heard about the delay. I thought something would happen,” Zohar, a classmate of 18-year-old Israeli hostage Noga Weiss, told Channel 13 TV, as AP reported. “It was a great relief when I saw her.”

Egypt had also said earlier in the day that it had received “positive signals” from both sides about a possible extension of the cease-fire, Reuters reported. Netanyahu had previously said the pause would extend one day for every extra 10 hostages that Hamas releases.

Hamas said it expected Israel to release six women and 33 teenage boys on the second day of exchanges, AP reported.

One of the prisoners released Saturday was Shorouq Dwayyat, the Palestinian woman who had been held in an Israeli jail the longest, Middle East Eye reported. Dwayyat was first arrested eight years ago when she was 18. Israel claimed she stabbed a settler, which her family denies.

“We send a message to our people in Gaza that we stand by your side and support you,” Duwiyat said upon returning home, as AP reported.

Another woman released by Israel was Israa Jaabis, who was arrested in 2015 with burns covering half her body, according to Middle East Eye. Jaabis’ family said that she was burned when a defective cylinder of cooking gas ignited near a checkpoint, while Israel accused her of attempting a bombing. Israeli forces raided Jaabis’ home ahead of her release, forcing any journalists or distant relatives to leave.

Police also raided the home of Marah Bkeer before her release Friday, Reuters reported.

“There is no real joy, even this little joy we feel as we wait,” her monther, Sawsan Bkeer, told reporters. “We are still afraid to feel happy.”

Dwayyat told reporters that Israel had threatened to re-arrest the released prisoners if they celebrated, according to Middle East Eye.

MATCHING OFFER: A rare opportunity to double your impact! The stories you read here are only possible because of donations from readers like you. Our nonprofit newsroom hasn’t been devoured by a corporate conglomerate and we’re not funded by a bigwig billionaire. This radical independence means we can bring you the uncensored stories and perspectives that often go untold in mainstream media, but it also means we depend on your support.

We need to raise $6,000 in the next few hours in order to keep the lights on at Truthout. To help us get there, a generous donor will match new monthly donations dollar for dollar for the entire first year.

We urgently need your support to pull this off. Will you do what you can? Please make a tax-deductible monthly or one-time donation today!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.