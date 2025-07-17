Israel Strikes Catholic Church in Gaza That Got Nightly Calls From Pope Francis

The church is among hundreds of religious sites Israel has attacked in its genocide.

Israel struck the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing three in the religious site that Pope Francis called every night of the genocide up until the final days of his life.

The parish priest for the Holy Family Catholic Church, Reverend Gabriel Romanelli, was injured in the strike. Romanelli used to speak with Pope Francis during his nightly calls, with the pope offering support and prayers for the small Catholic community in the besieged enclave.

Catholic charity Caritas Jerusalem identified the two people killed in the attack as the 60-year-old janitor for the parish and an 84-year-old woman who was receiving psychosocial support in a Caritas tent at the facility. Several others were wounded. They are among the dozens of people killed and wounded by Israel on Thursday alone.

The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which has a church in Gaza that has also been targeted by Israeli forces, said that approximately 600 Palestinians were taking shelter in the Holy Family church. The facility suffered “extensive damage,” it said in a statement.

The majority of those sheltering there are children. Fifty-four people sheltering there have medical needs and were put in jeopardy when they were forced to evacuate as a result of the attack, the patriarchate said.

“Targeting a holy site currently sheltering approximately 600 displaced persons, the majority of whom are children and 54 people with special needs, is a flagrant violation of human dignity and a blatant violation of the sanctity of life and the sanctity of religious sites, which are supposed to provide a safe haven in times of war,” it said.

Israel issued a statement expressing “deep sorrow” over the attack, saying that the Israeli military “never targets churches or religious sites,” despite having acknowledged targeting a church.

In fact, Israel has attacked churches, mosques, and other religious sites countless times in its genocide, with nearly 1,000 mosques destroyed by Israeli strikes. This includes some of the most historically important holy sites on earth, like the Great Omari Mosque and the Church of Saint Porphyrius, which is believed to be the third oldest church in the world. The Holy Family church alone has suffered several attacks by Israeli forces.

“Even houses of worship are not spared: both mosques and churches have come under Israeli fire. In this war, no sanctuary is respected, and no place is truly safe,” said Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed doubt over Israel’s statement on the strike.

“What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this, they hit the Church directly, the Church of the Holy Family, the Latin Church,” Pizzaballa told Vatican News.

Pope Leo said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the strike. “I renew my call for an immediate ceasefire. Only dialogue and reconciliation can ensure enduring peace!” he said.

