Israel Fires “Warning Shots” at EU Diplomats — Day After UK Suspends Trade Talks

The Israeli military said it “regrets the inconvenience caused” by the shots.

Israeli forces opened fire “directly and heavily” toward a diplomatic delegation representing over 20 countries on an official visit to Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, as numerous countries have ratcheted up pressure on Israel amid an escalation of its genocide in Gaza.

Israeli forces admitted to firing the shots, which it categorized in a statement as “warning shots,” and blamed the group for “deviat[ing] from the approved route.” The military’s spokesperson said that it began reviewing the incident “once it was clarified that the individuals were part of a diplomatic delegation.”

“The IDF regrets the inconvenience caused,” the statement said. No injuries were reported from the incident.

A correspondent for Palestinian news outlet Wafa who witnessed the incident reported that soldiers “fired live ammunition directly and heavily” at the group, which was there to witness Israel’s ongoing siege of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the incident represents a “blatant and grave breach of international law.”

The incident has drawn international condemnation. Several countries, including France, Spain and Italy have said that they plan to summon their respective Israeli ambassadors to demand an explanation for the incident.

The delegation hailed from Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other regions, including representatives of the U.K., France, Canada, and many others.

“I am shocked and appalled at reports that the IDF fired shots in the vicinity of a visit to Jenin today by a group of diplomats, including two Irish diplomats based in Ramallah,” said Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris. “This is completely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese said that the shooting is typical from the Israeli army.

“The astonishment of so many upon realizing that the Israeli army makes no exceptions even for international diplomats and politicians, suggests they may not yet fully grasp the nature of both the Israeli army and the context in the oPt [occupied Palestinian Territories],” she said.

The incident comes as countries are ramping up pressure on Israel to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe it has created in Gaza.

Numerous diplomats in the delegation, for instance, represented countries that signed a joint statement this week urging Israel to allow a “full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately” and to stop impeding the UN from doing its humanitarian work in the region.

The day before the shooting, the U.K. announced that it is ending talks on a new trade agreement with Israel that have been ongoing since 2022, and is imposing sanctions on settlement entities in the occupied West Bank. “History will judge them,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said, calling Israel’s aid blockade in Gaza “indefensible.”

The same day, the EU announced that it is going to review its own trade agreement with Israel amid the ongoing humanitarian aid blockade.

