In France, a Rail Worker Is Going on Trial for Tweeting in Support of Palestine

On June 18, Anasse Kazib, a French railway worker, trade unionist and socialist leader will stand trial for the charge of “apologia for terrorism.” His supposed crime? Tweets posted to the social media platform X in support of the Palestinian people in rejection of Israel’s campaign of genocide. France concedes that Kazib has no ties to terrorist organizations nor has he engaged in terror-related actions and is persecuting him simply on the basis that his speech offends the Israeli state and its supporters. With this campaign against Kazib and other activists, the French state, led by president Emmanuel Macron is attempting to chill the movement for Palestine as a whole and to ensure the continued impunity of Israel.

A Worldwide Campaign to Chill Any Speech Against Israel

In recent history, few social movements in the Western world have been as widely repressed as the movement against the genocide underway in Gaza. And as Israel’s brutality against the Palestinians has intensified, the silencing of dissent internationally has increased in direct proportion. Western governments are scrambling to contain the fallout from the horrors that are unfolding on television screens and livestreams viewed around the world, horrors that these same governments have enabled, whether through weaponry or “diplomacy.”

In the United States, police have beaten and arrested peaceful demonstrators — in some cases entering college campuses to do so. Universities have expelled student activists and fired faculty members who have spoken out. Far-right Zionist groups have harassed and doxxed young people. And immigration authorities have explicitly targeted and detained immigrants, even those like Mahmoud Khalil who hold permanent residency and who have expressed opposition to Israel’s murderous campaign. Various Western European nations have followed suit and, in some cases, have taken restrictions on democratic rights even further.

In France, the Macron government is currently carrying out a major rollback on the right to speech. In April 2024, various figures of the French left including Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament, Mathilde Panot, the president of the France Insoumise group in the National Assembly, and Anasse Kazib, a railway worker and leading member of the political organization Révolution Permanente — the sister organization of Left Voice — were summoned by anti-terrorism police for the inscrutable charge of “apologia for terrorism.” None of the accused were alleged by the French government to have participated in or planned terrorist acts, nor even to have materially supported terrorist groups. The evidence presented against Panot was a written communiqué put out by her party, France Insoumise. Hassan was investigated for an interview she gave with the media outlet Le Crayon. In Kazib’s case, the only “crime” amounted to a series of tweets denouncing Israel’s longstanding aggression and dispossession of the Palestinian people.

Though the investigation into Panot and Hassan was later dropped, the French state has continued to prosecute Anasse Kazib. A conviction carries the possibility of jail time and a fine of up to €100,000. France has already convicted hundreds of people since this highly undemocratic amendment was added to the legal code in 2014. And as Human Rights Watch has noted, “the cases do not typically involve direct incitement to violence,” but rather “provocative statements” made to police, in schoolyards, or online. The European Court of Human Rights also denounced France in 2022 for its application of the apologia for terrorism law to repress speech.

An International Campaign in Support of Annase Kazib

For over a year, Kazib has been fighting back against the charges. And struggle is not new for the trade union organizer, socialist militant, and son of Moroccan immigrants to France. He was born in Sarcelles, a working-class suburb of Paris, and for over a decade he has worked as a train switchman for the SNCF, the largest rail company in France. He organized fellow rail workers when, in 2018, the French state attempted to privatize large portions of the state-owned rail network. He has also participated in historic struggles such as the Yellow Vest movement and the 2019 and 2023 strikes against Macron’s pension reform measures. In 2022 he attempted to stand in the country’s presidential elections, representing Revolution Permanente in order to serve as a tribune for the country’s working class, immigrants, communities of color, and youth.

Needless to say, if the French state succeeds in convicting Kazib or any activists for speaking out, it will have a chilling effect on the movement for Palestine across the country and very likely across Europe. If France can prosecute pro-Palestinian figures in this way, it will only be a matter of time before anti-racist activists, environmentalists, or others face similar persecution.

The French state will not be able to carry out this persecution of activists for Palestine under the cover of darkness, however. An international signature campaign in support of Kazib has already garnered the names of more than 1,000 people around the world, including the Nobel Prize winners Adolfo Pérez Esquivel and Annie Ernaux, internationally renowned writers, artists, and activists like Angela Davis, Tariq Ali, Pablo Iglesias, Adele Haenel, Steven Donziger, Yanis Varoufakis, Nancy Fraser, Brian Eno, Ken Loach, and Chris Smalls. Other signees include leading figures in the Palestine movement such as Mohammed el-Kurd, Rashid Khalidi, Noura Erakat, Ilan Pappé, Chris Hedges, Abby Martin, and Norman Finkelstein.

A demonstration outside the French Consulate will be held in New York City on June 17, the day before Kazib stands trial, to demand an immediate end to the persecution of Kazib and all activists for Palestine in France. The rally is organized by Left Voice along with Socialist Alternative, CUNY4Palestine, Tempest, PAL-Awda NY, Partisan Defense Committee, and others.

In May, Anasse spoke to more than 2,000 members and friends of Revolution Permanente who gathered in Paris. Despite the serious charges that hang over him, he was unbowed in the continued fight against the genocide in Gaza and for the freedom of the Palestinian people. “Of course, friends, it’s a fight against the current,” he declared. “But history teaches us that those who went against the grain yesterday are the ones who will lead the way tomorrow. As you can see, friends, the time for passivity is over.”

Keep the press free. Fight political repression. Truthout urgently appeals for your support. Under pressure from an array of McCarthyist anti-speech tactics, independent journalists at Truthout face new and mounting political repression. We rely on your support to publish journalism from the frontlines of political movements. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Please contribute a tax-deductible gift at this critical moment!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.