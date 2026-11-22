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The treatment of immigrants in the United States has long been brutal and cruel.

Since the 1980s, propelled by false narratives of migrant criminality associated with the Mariel boatlift, migration management has shifted sharply towards confinement and control, while portraying people crossing borders as uniquely dangerous. Immigration detention has expanded dramatically since the Mariel boatlift episode. By the early 2020s, most individuals held in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were detained in privately operated facilities with a for-profit motive. At that time, corporate revenues from immigration detention center contracts had reached historic highs and kept climbing.

Florida’s inhumane concentration camp, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” in which over 6,700 immigrants were detained, is a perfect example of this carceral approach to migration. The conditions at this detention center were deplorable. The Department of Homeland Security itself reported that 32 detainees were packed into cages that were literally situated under flimsy tents, which had a maximum capacity of just 11 people. Detained individuals had to deal with overflowing toilets, which led to raw sewage and fecal matter seeping across the floor and sleeping areas. Showers were infrequent and limited by authorities to three days a week in bug-infested bathrooms. Detainees were offered food contaminated with insects.

In Alligator Alcatraz, which has since shut down, and other detention centers throughout South Florida, detainees were and are denied proper medical care in addition to living in poor, inhuman conditions. Sendra, a Cuban American immigrant, is a diabetic and was sent to Krome detention center. According to his wife, news reports, and court filings, Sendra suffered pancreatitis while in detention because he was not given the medical treatment he needed and required hospitalization.

Ending up in one of these dystopian detention centers is not a distant possibility; because of increased ICE raids, an immigrant who has been residing in Florida for decades can be arrested and sucked into this awful incarceration system simply by stepping outside. Additionally, a multitude of Florida localities and state entities have signed on to 287(g) agreements. These agreements allow local and state police officers to perform federal immigration enforcement functions, essentially transforming those police departments into appendages of ICE. Florida is among the leaders in the nation in immigration enforcement, with more than 25,000 arrests in the last year. Most arrests arise from racial profiling and routine traffic stops, such as having a vehicle with a broken taillight. Once individuals are arrested, there is a severe lack of due process. Detention facilities have blocked detained immigrants from accessing legal documents, having confidential phone calls, and receiving visits from their attorneys.

Meanwhile, those who advocate for immigrant rights in this bleak moment have faced immense backlash. We have seen in Minnesota how U.S. citizens demanding justice for immigrants have been surveilled, attacked by ICE agents, and in some cases, even killed. This suppression against immigration advocates exists in Florida too. At Florida International University, seven students who silently and peacefully protested the university’s police collaboration with ICE were disciplined by the university and ordered to submit a two-minute video reflecting on their behavior. The students sued the university on the basis of free speech and won.

The incarceration of immigrants and repression of immigrant advocates in Florida in some ways mirrors what Palestinian Americans, advocates for Palestine in the United States, and Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are experiencing.

In the West Bank, Palestinian American Sama Safi, who has ties to Tampa, Florida, is currently detained in Damon Prison in Israel, a prison that solely holds female prisoners and is notorious for human rights abuses. For example, Israeli occupation authorities at Damon prison have confiscated detainees’ hijabs and forced them to wear only gray sports suits without head coverings. Women who refused to remove their hijabs were reportedly beaten, with these beatings often filmed. During winter, Israel occupation authorities at Damon prison regularly raid detainees’ rooms, handcuff and blindfold them, and force them to kneel with their heads lowered outside in the cold for several hours while police dogs and stun grenades are used against them.

Just like Alligator Alcatraz and Krome Detention Center, Damon prison has documented cases of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions. In some cases, more than a dozen women are made to share rooms with only four beds, with many women sleeping on the floor. Toilets are inside the cells, creating constant health problems. Dozens of detainees share one bar of soap, and there is an insufficient amount of sanitary pads for people on their periods. And just like Sendra, the Cuban American who was detained at Alligator Alcatraz, Sama suffers from medical conditions that are not being treated while she is detained. Safi suffers from a debilitating auto-inflammatory disease that requires regular medication and monitoring that her family reports she is not receiving.

Surveillance systems utilized along the U.S.-Mexico border are first tested in Palestine, and deportation infrastructure is weaponized against immigrants and Palestine advocates in the U.S.

We noted the increasing number of ICE raids in Florida, and the lack of due process that exists for immigrants once they are detained. In Palestine, there are increased raids occurring in the West Bank. The United Nations noted that settler-violence in Palestine hit an all-time high in 2026, and has increased every year since 2023. Just as in the United States, where even the smallest traffic violations can be used as a pretext to stop and detain an immigrant, Palestinians in the West Bank are often stopped by Israeli security forces who find ridiculous reasons to stop and detain them. For example, holding a Palestinian flag is enough grounds to detain a Palestinian, an injustice that is even more insulting when grounded in the context that Palestinians are indigenous to the land on which they currently live under a settler-colonial military occupation — land that they are fighting to stay on.

In total, an estimated 7,000 Palestinians are in prison. Once detained, they don’t have access to due process, just like the majority of detained immigrants in the United States. Detained Palestinians are often denied access to lawyers. Israeli courts can use secret evidence to detain a Palestinian accused of a crime, and the detained individual and their lawyer cannot see the evidence. Approximately 99 percent of detained Palestinians processed through Israeli military courts are convicted of a crime. Several Palestinian Americans have suffered from this system of unjust incarceration as well, including 17-year-old Floridian Mohammed Ibrahim, who was held for nine months in two different prisons (Ofer prison and Megiddo prison) from February-November 2025. During those nine months, Mohammed was given minimal regular nutrition, lost over 25 pounds, and developed scabies. A family representative who has acted as a spokesperson for Mohammed personally told us that a fellow prisoner, who was 17 years old and a close friend of Mohammed’s, died in his cell from scabies, in Mohammed’s arms.

Like the silencing and persecution of immigration justice advocates in the United States, U.S. advocates who stand up for Palestine face harsh repression. Hundreds of students have been disciplined or have even had their degrees revoked for advocating for Palestine and against genocide on campus. Immigrants in the United States who stand up for Palestine have suffered extreme consequences for their advocacy, and this repression shows how related these two fights can be.

Take Rümeysa Öztürk, a doctoral student at Tufts University, who wrote an op-ed criticizing her school’s response to the Gaza genocide. Shortly after the op-ed was published, ICE officials arrested her, her visa was revoked by the State Department, and she was detained in Louisiana for six weeks. Or take Salah Sarsour, the president of the largest mosque in Wisconsin, and a lawful permanent resident of the United States. Salah was arrested by ICE agents due to his advocacy for Palestine, and the federal government is now seeking to unfairly deport him to intimidate others.

These injustices don’t just happen in a vacuum. They happen because people in power make them — or at the very least, let them — happen. And it is often the same exact people in power who fuel both immigration-related and Palestine-related injustices. Take Florida’s Palm Beach County, for example. The county has signed a 287(g) agreement, and has invested a whopping $1 billion in Israel Bonds, which directly finance the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of Palestine. The injustices perpetrated by Israeli forces would not happen without the United States providing billions of dollars of funding and weapons to assist the occupation of Palestine, and Palm Beach County itself is culpable in this as the largest municipal investor in Israel Bonds in the world. Likewise, Palm Beach County has the highest rate of ICE arrests in Florida (and remember that Florida has among the highest rate of ICE arrests in the country). The logic of both cruelties is the same: profit and political clout for a few, at the expense of Black, Arab, and Brown communities’ lives, homes, and dignity.

Our struggles are interconnected. We can, and must, work toward our freedom together.

While these problems are interconnected, their solutions are often as well; we suffer indignities caused by the same offices and same politicians, and we have the same types of policies to dismantle. The movements for justice in Palestine and justice for immigrants will only benefit by seeing our struggles as interconnected, and as advocates we must move to bridge this gap. Our opposition sees no difference between the two movements: There are training exchanges between ICE and Israeli military forces, surveillance systems utilized along the U.S.-Mexico border are first tested in Palestine, and deportation infrastructure is weaponized against immigrants and Palestine advocates in the U.S.

Immigration advocates in the U.S. must explicitly adopt anti-Zionist principles in their work and be bold in centering Palestine and working with Palestinian organizations. Advocates for Palestine must mobilize their base to assist the immigrant rights movement in tangible ways, such as working to pass the DIGNITY Act or participating in court accompaniment programs for immigration court.

Our struggles are interconnected. We can, and must, work toward our freedom together.

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