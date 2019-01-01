Op-Ed Human Rights How Chicago Is Making Its Own Affordable Housing Crisis Worse A sign advertises a newly rehabed single-family home in the Ravenswood neighborhood of Chicago. However, finding affordable housing in Chicago proves a difficult task for low-income residents.Tim Boyle / Newsmakers via Getty Images By Shelli Nicole, TalkPoverty.org Published January 1, 2019 Yes, I’ll support TruthoutURGENT: All donations will now be matched!There are just hours left to raise the $8,000 still needed to keep Truthout going strong in 2019.Whether you read Truthout often or just share our repulsion with Trump and want to see him held accountable, we urgently need your support.Will you take a moment to chip in? Truthout