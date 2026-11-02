House Democrats Want Stevens Out of Their Caucus After Her “Despicable Betrayal”

The Michigan Democratic Party already removed Stevens from its ranks, the party’s chair said.

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A growing number of House Democrats are calling for Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) to be expelled from their caucus after she seemingly broke rules in her surprise endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in the tight Senate race in Michigan on Sunday, marked by some as a “despicable betrayal.”

According to Politico, at least eight Democrats were supportive of some form of punishment by Democratic leaders as of Sunday afternoon, with likely many more also quietly on board. Top progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington), the former chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said that Stevens “has shown her true colors.”

“She is supporting a candidate for Senate that is a rubber stamp for Trump’s disastrous and dangerous administration,” said Jayapal. “She has no place in our party. This is exactly why she lost the primary despite tens of millions of dollars and why she is of no relevance to the future of this country.”

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas), who supported Stevens in the primary, told outlets he backs her ousting. “I was the first Caucus member to host a fundraiser for her Senate bid. And, I’d be the first to make the motion to remove her,” he said, per Politico.

“Capitulating to fascism, Islamophobia, racism and the policies hurting everyday Americans makes you unfit to serve with the Democratic caucus,” said Rep. Delia C. Ramirez (D-Illinois) in a post on social media. “Shame on Haley Stevens. She must be removed from the caucus.”

Democratic caucus rules specify that members can’t “participate in campaign activities for any candidate in a partisan federal election who is not a Member of the Democratic Party.” Members can be expelled by a two-thirds vote.

Stevens has already faced some retribution. As of Sunday, Stevens was removed from the House Democrats’ text chains. Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel Jr. also said that Stevens “is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future.” And a huge proportion of her staff have resigned, including her former communications director, expressing disgust with the lawmaker.

Stevens, whose political career has been marked by her vehement support of Israel, put out a shock endorsement of Rogers after appearing at a Black church service with the GOP candidate on Sunday. This came just days after saying that she was going to do a campaign event at a Black church with primary opponent Abdul El-Sayed, and after she evidently swore in private conversations with several Democrats that she wouldn’t back Rogers.

The decision set off a political earthquake just two days before the general election on Tuesday, with Stevens swearing that she is still a Democrat and backs the party in other races.

Numerous Black politicians and commentators have noted that it was especially cynical for Stevens to use Black voters — who overwhelmingly back El-Sayed in the race — and a Black church to debut her support for Rogers.

Progressive Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) said that Stevens used Black people as a “prop.” Pressley said that Stevens personally swore in a conversation that she would back El-Sayed.

“Well, Haley, I guess in this instance you’ve chosen a white supremacist order and then have the audacity to use Black people as a prop and as a shield for your ignorance,” Pressley said.

“She used Black people as a prop to pursue an agenda of sore loser-ness,” said political organizer Stacey Abrams in an interview with MS NOW. “Her personal animus has now overtaken her respect for the Black people with whom she worshipped and for every Michigander from whom she has requested a vote.”

Stevens’s defection is a major test for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is slated to become the next House speaker if the party retakes the House.

The Democratic leader hinted at punishment for Stevens in remarks to Politico. “Haley Stevens made a terrible decision, blindsided everyone and isolated herself from the House Democratic caucus. We will have a discussion about appropriate next steps upon our return,” Jeffries said.

But Jeffries has faced criticism over his failure to rein in other defectors before. In September, Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine), a fellow staunch pro-Israel Democrat, broke with the party to endorse Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (R-New York) in his tight race for reelection against Democrat Cait Conley. Jeffries has had harsh words for Lawler after that endorsement, but has barely mentioned Golden’s defection.

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