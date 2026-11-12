House Democrats Vow to Investigate White House Despite Trump Admin Threats

The counsel to the president claimed that recent statements by Democrats “may cross the line into blatant criminality.”

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The White House has sent a threatening letter to House Democrats, warning that lawmakers could face repercussions if they open investigations into the Trump administration once they take control of Congress.

The letter, sent by Will Scharf in his official role as counsel to the president, was delivered just days after President Donald Trump demanded investigations into Democrats who stated that they were planning inquiries into the administration in the wake of the “blue wave” in this month’s midterm elections. Trump falsely called those statements “illegal” and “criminal.”

Scharf’s letter, first revealed by Punchbowl News, was sent to Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California) on Monday, according to the date on the letter, though the House Oversight Committee said midweek that it had not yet received an actual copy of the document. Garcia, currently the ranking member of the committee, is likely to become its chair after Democrats take control of the House in January.

Citing several Election Night social media posts by Democrats — including comments from Garcia urging the administration to “lawyer up” — Scharf claimed that there are “foundational” constitutional limits “on congressional investigations and subpoenas,” and accused incoming Democrats of having personal reasons for planning inquiries into the White House.

“We are monitoring the abusive and capricious threats that are now proliferating from Democrat legislators who seek to abuse the legislative process to intimidate and to interfere with the lawful functioning of government,” Scharf said.

The comments by Democrats “may cross the line into blatant criminality,” Scharf added, though he provided no basis for that claim.

The letter is highly unusual — while past presidents have criticized subpoenas and inquiries into their actions, the ability of the House Oversight Committee to conduct such investigations has long been considered a basic function of its work, and Supreme Court precedent has protected those powers. The statements by both Scharf and Trump are also hypocritical, given that Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, faced investigations by Republicans into his executive branch actions, including into his family members.

Garcia suggested that the letter indicates the administration has “something to hide.” He added:

The Trump administration continues to weaponize the government with threats of unconstitutional attacks on Congress. … [We] will not be deterred by baseless threats from a weaponized DOJ or from the president’s lawyers.

House Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House, also criticized Scharf’s letter, describing it as “outrageous” and “factually inaccurate…in terms of the Constitution.”

Peter M. Shane, constitutional legal scholar and adjunct professor at NYU School of Law, agreed that the letter contained false claims about the limits of congressional oversight.

“Our Constitution protects legislators from the threat of criminal prosecution while performing official duties as an essential bulwark to repel executive overreach and defend checks and balances,” Shane told The New York Times. “Congressional oversight and the issuance of subpoenas by definition cannot be the focus of legitimate criminal prosecution. It may be that an occasional subpoena may be quashed as outside the committee’s jurisdiction or for some other reason, but that is not a criminal offense.”

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