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With the holidays approaching, many of us will soon be navigating airport security. That’s stressful enough, especially given the technical breakdowns we’ve seen lately. For activists and organizers, air travel can bring additional concerns, including the possibility of federal agents attempting to search or confiscate our devices.

After hearing about a recent incident in which border agents demanded access to a friend’s phone, I thought this would be a good time to revisit the subject of device security for activists who are headed to the airport. From the basic precautions everyone should be taking to more extensive measures, like using a secondary phone, I talked through our options with Troy*, an organizer with the Activist Checklist project. Activist Checklist is a website that offers practical checklists and tools to help activists protect their devices, communications, and sensitive information during protests, travel, and other potentially risky situations.

*Troy is a pseudonym used for safety reasons.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Kelly Hayes: We’ve seen a number of disturbing stories about activists and journalists having their phones searched or confiscated at airports. Activist Checklist distinguishes between basic security precautions everyone should take and enhanced protections for people who may face greater risks. How should people assess their own level of risk, particularly when traveling, and determine what kinds of precautions are appropriate for their circumstances?

Troy: It’s definitely the case that not all digital security advice is applicable to everyone. If you’re a US citizen crossing a border or taking a flight, start by asking yourself two questions.

First, how likely am I to be targeted for a device search? Since Trump took office in 2025, we’ve seen an increase in politically motivated device seizures at the border, often targeting people with a public profile in pro-Palestine, anti-ICE, and direct action organizing.

Second, if the cops did break into my phone, how much danger would the data on it expose other people to? We encourage folks to go beyond an individual view of their digital security and focus more on the risk to their communities. The consequences might be relatively low, such as revealing who you organize with in a lower-risk setting. If, on the other hand, you’re doing something like immigrant mutual aid and your Signal chats have the addresses of the undocumented folks you deliver groceries to, that could put them at serious risk, and you should definitely take more precautions. That might include backing up and then wiping your phone, or only traveling with a secondary phone.

Our resources are geared toward US citizens, so if you’re a visa holder or green card holder, you may want to check out the Asian Law Caucus’s resource Know Your Rights at Airports: International and Domestic.

I think people should also think about who they’re communicating with, and whether those people are likely to be targeted by the government. I’ve sat in court and watched prosecutors twist seemingly harmless personal messages into evidence. So if you’re shooting the shit about politics with people doing the kind of work the government seems hyped to criminalize, it’s worth thinking about how much of that conversation history you’re carrying around on your phone. Turning on Signal’s disappearing messages option is a worthwhile precaution, but it’s also important to think about what you’ve already got stored.

Now, let’s talk about what people can do before they leave home. If someone has limited time to prepare for a trip, what are the most important steps they can take to secure their phone or laptop? What difference do things like stronger passcodes, disabling facial recognition, and powering down a device actually make?

Fully power off your phone anytime you’re in a situation where the cops might confiscate it. That includes TSA, customs, immigration, or even higher-risk protests or actions. In addition, make sure to update your phone to the latest operating system version and use a randomly generated passcode that is eight or more digits. As long as you do those three things — updates, a strong passcode, fully powered down — and your phone is still getting security updates, you will make it much harder for the cops to break into your phone and get your sensitive data. Phones usually get updates for five to seven years after they are made. Our travel and flight digital security checklist has step-by-step instructions for people preparing to travel.

When I give folks this advice, a lot of people ask, “Why does powering down your phone make a difference? Can’t the cops just turn it on?” The answer is that before you unlock your phone the first time after powering it up, all the data is encrypted. It’s scrambled and meaningless. After the phone is turned on and the passcode has been entered, encryption keys that help decrypt your data become available, making it much easier for police phone hacking tools to access information on your phone.

If your passcode is something super guessable, like 333333, they will still be able to get in fairly quickly, which is why we suggest a randomly generated passcode. If you have an out-of-date operating system, they can often exploit publicly known security bugs in older versions to break into your phone and bypass the passcode.

The same steps go for your laptop. Update the operating system, choose a strong password, and power it fully down, rather than just putting it to sleep, before passing through any checkpoint. The additional step for laptops is to make sure full-disk encryption is enabled.

Since you won’t have your devices powered on, you should also print a paper boarding pass at one of the kiosks in the airport or at home.

Disabling the face unlock feature is a bonus step. Since face unlock doesn’t work the first time you unlock your phone after powering it on, disabling face unlock becomes most helpful for situations where they snatch your phone before you have time to power it down.

I suggest practicing turning off your phone a couple of times right now. How long does it take to grab it and power it down if you suddenly see cops walking toward you? Do you know how to do it quickly?

If you’re a citizen, I also encourage everyone to opt out of facial recognition when passing through TSA, boarding your flight, or re-entering through customs.

I really appreciate the security update checker on your website that helps people check whether their phone is still getting security updates, and whether they have the latest update. It’s a simple thing that I don’t think we can emphasize enough. If an update’s been issued and you haven’t gotten it, your phone is compromised. So please, always update, folks.

I also want to mention that I personally keep biometric unlocking turned off on my phone at all times, because we can’t always anticipate when our phones might be searched or confiscated, and we might not have an opportunity to power them down. Courts have also sometimes treated compelled biometric unlocking differently from compelling someone to enter a passcode, so that’s another consideration.

With holiday travel approaching, I think it’s important to distinguish between domestic and international flights. What kinds of digital security risks might people encounter when flying domestically, compared with crossing an international border, and how should those differences affect our preparations?

The border-search exception, which allows federal agents to search your devices without a warrant, applies in connection with international border crossings, so when you are either exiting or entering the country. Re-entering the US tends to be the highest risk situation, but you should take precautions whether you are leaving or re-entering.

If you are a US citizen traveling domestically, the risk of having your device seized is lower. That said, law enforcement can still seize your devices or detain you under certain circumstances, including when they have a warrant.

I always suggest that folks treat domestic flights as a chance to practice the skills of keeping your devices off. Even if it is a lower-risk encounter, we should all be in the habit of treating any interaction with the cops, including border cops, as a time to protect our data and devices.

Someone I know recently had their phone taken by customs officials, who demanded that they unlock it and said that if they refused, the government would confiscate the device and copy its contents. What is your take on that situation, and how should we respond or prepare for that possibility?

The cops definitely have tools that can help them break into a phone. As I mentioned above, keeping your phone powered down, updated to the latest operating system, and protected by a strong random passcode of eight or more digits significantly reduces their chances of getting in.

Travelers have fewer rights when crossing the US border. If you’re entering the US, border agents can confiscate your phone or laptop without a warrant. It’s important to know your rights and risks. If you are a US citizen, you can refuse to power on your device, unlock it, or give them your passcode. That said, if you are a citizen and you don’t unlock your phone, border agents may be more likely to confiscate it, and you may not get it back for weeks or months. If you are visiting the US, refusing to unlock your device may result in you being denied entry to the country.

Each person has to make their own assessment. Is it more important to me to protect the data on my phone, and the data of the people I organize with, even if it means I’m without this phone for weeks? If you can’t be without your phone, consider traveling with a secondary phone.

Also, since we should all be reminding each other all the time: don’t talk to the cops, including border cops. When they target activists at the border, they often ask who you organize with, what Signal groups you’re in, and so on. Beyond confirming your identity and citizenship, the best way to protect yourself and your community is to remain silent. If you have questions, get advice from a movement lawyer, such as the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) or the Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC).

What does preparing a secondary phone involve? What should and shouldn’t be on it?

Preparing a secondary device usually requires a few hours of work, but it does a lot to help protect the data of the people you organize with. These phones are sometimes called “burner phones,” but a true burner involves a lot more work and is designed for a higher degree of anonymity. Our goal with a secondary device is just having something with minimal data on it if it is confiscated or hacked.

To set up a secondary phone, you can use any old phone you can get access to. You can buy a pre-paid SIM card, activate it, and add the phone numbers you’ll need after you land.

It is very important to not install any apps or sign into any accounts that contain sensitive data (Signal, Google, Proton, CryptPad, Apple, your password manager, etc.) Those will sync to the new device and defeat the point of having it. If you need to sign into these apps or accounts after you cross the border or complete your domestic flight, you can, but the best case is to do as little as possible.

The steps for setting up a secondary laptop are similar: find someone with an old laptop they aren’t using that can lend it to you, factory reset it, and don’t sign in to any accounts or install any apps on it before you cross the border.

If you can’t manage to get a secondary phone set up in time for your travel, you can also back up your phone — ideally to your computer, not the cloud — do a full factory reset, and then not re-install any of your apps or restore any of your data until after you finish the border crossing. This is still fairly strong protection against your data being exposed as long as you don’t sign into any accounts or apps that have data you’re trying to protect.

Bringing a secondary device gives you the option to actually consent to unlocking your device at the border if they ask you to, because you will have nothing sensitive to show them, and it might mean you spend less time being harassed in an interview with them. If you want to go further, you can fill the phone with some pictures and apps (games, etc.) that help you look more like a normie, so your phone doesn’t look like it was just factory reset.

I know we’re covering some ground here that won’t be relevant for everyone. But I think it’s relevant for a lot more folks than it used to be. And whatever your risk level might be, whether you need basic precautions or more thorough ones, we want to give ourselves room to make these decisions before we wind up in tense situations. You don’t want to have to think through how sensitive the contents of your phone might be while a federal agent is standing there threatening to take it away. And if they confiscate your phone, you don’t want to be scrambling to figure out how to contact people or get around. Thinking all of this through ahead of time allows us to take decision-making out of the crisis zone. With a little preparation, we can just stick to the plan, whatever it is, and get where we need to go safely.

Your travel guide also emphasizes the importance of making a plan in case someone is detained or becomes unreachable. What should that kind of preparation involve? And if someone’s device is searched or confiscated, what steps can they take afterward to protect themselves and other people in their networks?

If you’re concerned about being detained, even just for extended questioning, make a travel safety plan with two to three emergency contacts. Let them know your flight number, when you plan to contact them after you land, and how long they should wait without hearing from you before they contact legal support. US citizens are usually detained for only a few hours. Green card holders and visitors have on occasion been detained for weeks or months.

If your device is confiscated and your organizing work includes sensitive data that could put others at risk, make sure to notify those folks. Remotely deleting data from your phone could be construed as destruction of evidence and result in additional charges, so talk to a movement lawyer (NLG, CLDC) for advice first. If you get your device back, in most cases it is best to assume that it is no longer trustworthy and replace it.

One thing I appreciate about Activist Checklist is your emphasis on making digital security something people do together. You encourage people to host “security parties” where friends and organizers work through these precautions collectively. What does that look like in practice, and how could people use this approach to help their communities prepare for holiday travel?

We make a point to encourage folks to organize security parties because we’ve seen how folks have a much easier time following through when they have some peer support and accountability.

A security party can be small and low-effort: a few buddies, a couple of hours set aside, some snacks, some music. You simply pull up one of the checklists and start working your way through it, often with each person moving at their own pace. You can do it online, but in person is usually more energizing. No one needs to be a digital security “expert” to host one, because the checklist does most of the work — though it can help to have someone a bit more tech-savvy who can help you find the right setting if you’re stuck.

You can host a security party with any group of politically-aligned folks, but it can be especially useful to do it with folks you’re already in an organizing formation with. Some groups carve out a few minutes at each regular meeting to do a couple of checklist items at a time. Other folks dedicate a whole meeting to digital security.

I always remind folks that the tone you set when talking about digital security matters. Talking about digital security can quickly become so overwhelming that everyone freezes or feels defeated. It’s important to remind folks that there’s actually a lot we can do to protect ourselves and our communities. Many of these steps are fairly accessible, and they make it a lot harder for the state to target and repress our movements.

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