Here Are the “Fake Electors” and Other Allies Trump Just Pardoned

The proclamation, which is only for federal charges, is symbolic and does not prevent state-level prosecutions.

Honest, paywall-free news is rare. Please support our boldly independent journalism with a donation of any size.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday he pardoned his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and other people allegedly involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, but the president’s federal pardon does not shield members of the group from state charges.

Posting to social media early Monday, U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin released the names of 77 people for whom Trump signed federal pardons in a proclamation dated Nov. 7. Martin is an attorney who represented several people charged in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump goaded his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol and stop Congress from certifying the election results. He was later impeached by the House for a second time, in connection with the insurrection, but the Senate acquitted him.

It’s the latest move from the president, following his return to the White House, to absolve anyone involved in the efforts to overturn or challenge former President Joe Biden’s victory. The proclamation notes that pardons were granted to address “a grave national injustice.”

Those on the list include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sidney Powell, a lawyer who was indicted along with Trump in a Georgia election case to overturn the state’s results in the 2020 presidential election.

The proclamation, which is only for federal charges, is symbolic and does not prevent state-level prosecutions. Many of the people named on the list were alleged to have been part of the fake electors’ plot to submit fraudulent certificates claiming that Trump won the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, instead of Biden.

The White House did not respond to States Newsroom’s request for comment.

“Pardoning a Conspiracy”

A coalition of more than 100 pro-democracy groups, Not Above the Law, condemned the move by the president to pardon people involved in trying to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump isn’t just pardoning people — he’s pardoning a conspiracy and trying to rewrite history,” according to the coalition. “He’s creating a two-tier justice system where he and his allies operate above the law. In Trump’s America, loyalty overrides accountability to the Constitution and our federal laws.”

Those on the list include:

Mark Amick, a fake elector from Georgia.

Kathy Berden, a fake elector from Michigan.

Christina Bobb, a former personal lawyer for Trump.

Tyler Bowyer, a fake elector from Arizona.

Joseph Brannan, a fake elector from Georgia.

Carol Brunner, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Mary Buestrin, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Darryl Carlson, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

James “Ken” Carroll, a fake elector from Georgia.

Brad Carver, a fake elector from Georgia.

Robert Cheeley, a lawyer who pushed false claims about Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Kenneth Chesebro, an architect of the fake electors plot.

Hank Choate, a fake elector from Michigan.

Jeffrey Clark, a Trump attorney who allegedly assisted the president in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Vikki Townsend Consiglio, a fake elector from Georgia.

Nancy Cottle, a fake elector from Arizona.

James DeGraffenreid, a fake elector from Nevada.

John Downey, a fake elector from Georgia.

John Eastman, an alleged architect of the fake electors plot.

Jenna Ellis, a Trump attorney who allegedly assisted the president in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Boris Epshteyn, a Trump advisor who was indicted in Arizona for trying to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

Amy Facchinello, a fake elector from Michigan.

Bill Feehan, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Carolyn Hall Fisher, a fake elector from Georgia.

Harrison Floyd, a lawyer who allegedly tried to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

Clifford Frost, a fake elector from Michigan.

Gloria Kay Godwin, who tried to obtain signatures for a recall election petition in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Edward Scott Grabins, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Stanley Grot, a fake elector from Michigan.

John Haggard, a fake elector from Michigan.

Scott Hall, the first to plead guilty in the 2020 election subversion case in Georgia.

Misty Hampton, who was indicted in Georgia’s Fulton County election interference case.

David G. Hanna, a fake elector from Georgia.

Mark W. Hennessy, a fake elector from Georgia.

Mari-Ann Henry, a fake elector from Michigan.

Durward James Hindle III, a fake elector from Nevada.

Andrew Hitt, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Jake Hoffman, a fake elector from Arizona.

Burt Jones, a fake elector from Georgia.

Anthony T. Kern, a fake elector from Arizona.

Kathy Kiernan, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Timothy King, a fake elector from Michigan.

Trevian Kutti, former publicist of Kayne West, now Ye, who was accused of intimidating Fulton County election workers into falsely admitting to fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election.

James Lamon, a fake elector from Arizona.

Cathleen Alston Latham, a fake elector from Georgia.

Jesse Law, a fake elector from Nevada.

Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Chicago pastor accused of intimidating Fulton County election workers into falsely admitting to fraudulent ballots in the 2020 election.

Michele Lundgren, a fake elector from Michigan.

Meshawn Maddock, a fake elector from Michigan.

Michael J. McDonald, a fake elector from Nevada.

Shawn Meehan, a fake elector from Nevada.

Robert Montgomery, a fake elector from Arizona.

Daryl Moody, a fake elector from Georgia.

Samuel I. Moorhead, a fake elector from Arizona.

Loraine B. Pellegrino, a fake elector from Arizona.

James Renner, a fake elector from Michigan.

Eileen Rice, a fake elector from Nevada.

Mayra Rodriguez, a fake elector from Michigan.

Mike Roman, a Trump attorney from Wisconsin who allegedly took part in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Rose Rook, a fake elector from Michigan.

Kelly Ruh, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Greg Safsten, a fake elector from Arizona.

David Shafer, a fake elector from Georgia.

Marian Sheridan, a fake elector from Michigan.

Ray Stallings Smith III, an attorney for Trump who allegedly tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Robert F. Spindell Jr., a fake elector from Wisconsin.

Shawn Still, a fake elector from Georgia.

Ken Thompson, a fake elector from Michigan.

Pam Travis, a fake elector from Wisconsin.

James Troupis, an alleged architect of the fake electors plot.

Kent Vanderwood, a fake elector from Michigan.

Kelli Ward, a fake elector from Arizona.

Michael Ward, a fake elector from Arizona.

C.B. Yadav, a fake elector from Georgia.

Before you go — An urgent appeal for your support Truthout relies on individual donations to publish independent journalism, free from political and corporate influence. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Unfortunately, donations are down. At a moment when our journalism is most necessary, we are struggling to meet our operational costs due to worsening political censorship. Truthout may end this month in the red without additional help, so we’ve launched a fundraiser. We have 10 days to hit our $50,000 goal. Please make a tax-deductible gift to Truthout at this critical time!