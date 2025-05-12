Hamas released an Israeli American soldier from captivity in Gaza on Monday, seeking to reopen ceasefire negotiations as a gesture of goodwill to President Donald Trump as he visits the Middle East this week.

The 21-year-old Israeli military soldier, Edan Alexander, was first released to officials from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), who handed him over to the Israeli military in Israel for a health check and to be reunited with his family. Both Hamas and Israeli officials confirmed the transfer.

Alexander was the only living American in Hamas captivity. Hamas is still holding 59 other captives in Gaza, with 23 believed to still be alive. The remaining captives were supposed to be released as part of the ceasefire agreement, but are still in captivity after Israel unilaterally ended the ceasefire after the first phase and resumed its intensified bombings and total humanitarian aid blockade.

Hamas released Alexander as a “good faith” gesture toward Trump, reportedly as a result of backchannel negotiations between the White House and Hamas officials and without involvement from Israeli officials.

“This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones,” said Trump in a post on Truth Social on Sunday. “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also called for an end to the “war” in a post celebrating Alexander’s release in a post on social media.

Axios reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered Israeli negotiators to travel to Qatar to resume ceasefire talks this week, after talking with White House officials about Alexander’s release.

However, Netanyahu’s office has said that Israel is still committed to carrying out its plan to indefinitely occupy the entirety of the Gaza Strip, cordoning millions of Palestinians to a small portion of the enclave. Netanyahu’s security cabinet approved that plan in a vote last week.

Alexander’s release comes amid a reported growing rift between Trump and Netanyahu. Trump is not visiting Israel during his visit to the Middle East this week, and The Washington Post reports that there is “total panic” among Israeli officials in terms of Trump seemingly distancing himself from the Israeli regime.

On top of bypassing Israel to negotiate the captive deal with Hamas, the Trump administration reportedly did not consult Israel when it reached its ceasefire deal with the Houthis last week. In addition, Trump and Netanyahu have disagreements over whether or not to strike Iran — as Saudi Arabia grows closer to Iran and Trump seeks to reenter the Iran nuclear agreement that he had withdrawn from during his first term.

Help Truthout resist the new McCarthyism The Trump administration is cracking down on political dissent. Under pressure from an array of McCarthy-style tactics, academics, activists and nonprofits face significant threats for speaking out or organizing in resistance. Truthout is appealing for your support to weather this storm of censorship. We’ve launched a fundraising campaign to find 500 new monthly donors in the next 10 days. Will you be one? As independent media with no corporate backing or billionaire ownership, Truthout is uniquely able to push back against the right-wing narrative and expose the shocking extent of political repression under the new McCarthyism. We’re committed to doing this work, but we’re also deeply vulnerable to Trump’s attacks. Your support during our fundraiser will help us continue our nonprofit movement journalism in the face of right-wing authoritarianism. Please make a tax-deductible donation today.

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!