Former Congressman Confirmed to Head IRS, an Agency He Once Worked to Abolish

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted Thursday to confirm scandal-plagued Billy Long to serve as head of the Internal Revenue Service, an agency that he sought to abolish during his tenure in Congress.

Every Republican senator voted in favor of confirming President Donald Trump’s IRS commissioner pick in the face of revelations that he was closely involved in promoting a fraud-riddled tax credit and allegations that he could be implicated in two separate bribery schemes.

In a floor speech ahead of Thursday’s vote, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said that Long is “knee-deep in tax scams, corruption, and cover-ups” that should disqualify him from leading the IRS.

Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, pointed to a letter he sent earlier this week to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles detailing his concerns about the FBI’s apparently lax background check on Long.

“Publicly available information raises very troubling questions of personal wrongdoing that merit serious and thorough investigation,” Wyden wrote. “According to court documents, Mr. Long is implicated in a bribery conspiracy involving a healthcare company located in his Missouri district while he was a member of Congress. The case resulted in convictions and guilty pleas of more than a dozen people, including elected officials, businessmen, and lobbyists.”

Democratic lawmakers also raised alarm over “unusually timed” donations that seven companies made to Long’s defunct 2022 Senate campaign committee following news that he was nominated to lead the IRS.

“This ought to be an easy no,” Wyden said Thursday. “It’s one corruption bombshell after another with former Congressman Billy Long.”

While representing Missouri’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House, Long co-sponsored legislation that proposed eliminating the IRS, repealing the federal income tax, and putting in place a regressive national sales tax.

Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), a progressive advocacy group, said Thursday that Long’s confirmation “signals open season for wealthy tax cheats.”

“Trump and Senate Republicans finally delivered a long-awaited return on investment to the billionaire backers that fund their party: an IRS chief with extreme views on tax policy and no interest in reining in wealthy tax cheats or helping working families,” ATF executive director David Kass said in a statement. “With Long at the helm, it becomes even more critical to stop Trump’s disastrous tax bill that cuts critical programs Americans depend on, like Medicaid and SNAP, to fund massive tax giveaways for billionaires.”

Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, similarly warned that “tax cheats just received a huge gift.”

“Billy Long has a clear history of working to make it easier for corporations and the wealthy to skirt paying their fair share of taxes,” said Gilbert. “He has even supported abolishing the very agency he has now been tasked to lead — the agency meant to take the lead in cracking down on tax evasion and ensuring that government is sufficiently resourced to serve the public interest.”

“Wall Street may celebrate his confirmation as IRS commissioner,” Gilbert added, “but it is bad news for everyday people.”

Keep the press free. Fight political repression. Truthout urgently appeals for your support. Under pressure from an array of McCarthyist anti-speech tactics, independent journalists at Truthout face new and mounting political repression. We rely on your support to publish journalism from the frontlines of political movements. In fact, we’re almost entirely funded by readers like you. Please contribute a tax-deductible gift at this critical moment!



This piece was reprinted by Truthout with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.



On Bluesky? We created a starter pack to make it easy for you to follow Truthout folks there.