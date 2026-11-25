The ruling is a win against Trump’s attacks on the International Criminal Court amid its probes into the Gaza genocide.

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On Monday, a federal judge permanently barred the Trump administration from penalizing individuals and organizations who submit evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC), in a victory for organizations that have faced sanctions for their efforts to bring accountability for the genocide in Gaza.

Monday’s ruling by Judge Jesse M. Furman expanded and made permanent a previous court order, issued in October, that blocked the Trump administration from imposing civil or criminal liability on the organizations Democracy for the Arab World Now and Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide.

The two groups had sued the Trump administration in July after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February threatening fines and up to 20 years in prison for individuals or groups that share evidence with the ICC, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, or Palestinian human rights groups Al-Haq, Al Mezan, and the Palestinian Center for Human Rights.

This week’s court order extended protections to all Americans who provide evidence to or advocate before the ICC, stating that bringing evidence to the ICC is First Amendment-protected speech. The ruling also rejected the Trump administration’s claims that the U.S. must be protected from the ICC, declaring that the government has failed to establish why it is necessary to penalize every instance of evidence provision to the court.

The ruling is a victory against Trump’s long-standing effort to undermine and attack the ICC for its investigations into war crimes committed in Gaza, which culminated in institutional sanctions against the entire court last month. The Trump administration had already sanctioned 11 ICC judges and prosecutors, preventing them from traveling to the U.S., freezing their U.S.-based assets, and severely limiting their ability to undertake financial transactions.

Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and even former Secretary of State Antony Blinken have all decried the ICC for its attempts to investigate and issue arrest warrants for Israeli officials over the genocide in Gaza.

“This landmark ruling dismantles a core part of Trump’s ICC draconian sanctions regime,” said Omar Shakir, executive director at Democracy for the Arab World Now. “The court has affirmed that every American has the constitutional right to advocate for justice on Palestine without fear of reprisal.”

Joseph Pace, attorney for Democracy for the Arab World Now and Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide, spoke to the weight of the victory.

“Typically, courts can now only offer relief to the plaintiffs — no matter how many thousands of nonparties are being victimized by an unconstitutional policy,” he said. “This decision is a major victory, not just because it invalidates a key part of the ICC sanctions’ regime, but because it universally bars the Trump Administration from using the sanctions to penalize anyone, anywhere in the country, for exercising their First Amendment rights.”

As a result of the decision, rights groups and individuals will be able to work with Albanese and Palestinian rights groups once again.

While the ruling protects evidence submission and advocacy, it leaves intact previously-applied sanctions that have frozen ICC members’ assets, funds, and financial transactions, including on individuals like Albanese.

In a separate ruling on Monday, Furman ruled against three ICC judges who asked to be removed from Trump’s sanctions list and for their frozen assets to be unblocked. The judge denied a preliminary injunction in their favor, stating that “deference here is owed not only to the president but also to Congress.” Furman also gave weight to Trump’s use of an International Emergency Economic Powers Act when he declared a national emergency over the ICC’s actions.

Earlier this month, Taxpayer Alliance Against Genocide traveled to The Hague along with activists and human rights lawyers to submit evidence to the ICC. The group called for the ICC to issue arrest warrants for Trump, Rubio, and other U.S. officials for their complicity in the genocide in Gaza. Democracy for the Arab World Now is scheduled to give its own press conference at The Hague in early December.

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