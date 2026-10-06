Far Right Gleeful Over Firing Squad Death Sentence for Muslim Fort Hood Shooter

Trump has approved the killing of Muslim US soldier Nidal Malik Hasan — the first Army execution in over 60 years.

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Conservative figures have reacted with glee to the Trump administration’s approval of a firing squad death sentence for Muslim Army member Nidal Malik Hasan, in what would be the first execution carried out by the U.S. military in over six decades.

Hasan was convicted of committing a mass shooting at Texas’s Fort Hood in 2009, killing 13 people, with jurors recommending a maximum sentence of death. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in September 2025 that he was seeking President Donald Trump’s final approval for the military to execute Hasan, and the Pentagon has since laid out a plan to carry out three more executions for those who remain on the military’s death row.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s spokesperson, announced on Monday that Trump has given his approval for the execution, characterizing Hasan as a “jihadist” and highlighting that he shouted “Allahu Akbar,” meaning “God is great,” during the attack.

“The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come,” Parnell said in a post on X.

Hasan is a U.S.-born Muslim of Palestinian descent. At the time, he admitted to committing the killings, saying that he was against his upcoming deployment to Afghanistan and opposed to the U.S. military’s biases against Muslims. His family said that he was discriminated against for being Muslim while in the military.

If Hasan’s execution is carried out, this would be the first execution done by the military since 1961, when Army private John Bennett was executed by hanging. Bennett, who was Black, was accused of raping and attempting to kill an Austrian girl, who was white, and retrospective reports said that his case was not tried properly; in the six years leading up to his execution, eight other Black soldiers on the military’s death row were executed, while six others who were white lived.

Execution by firing squad is also relatively rare in the U.S. According to the Death Penalty Information Center, only 34 out of over 8,700 executions in the U.S. between 1890 and 2010 were carried out through firing squads. This method is only legal in a handful of states, but Trump has moved to bring it back in order to ramp up the use of the death penalty.

Typically, in an execution by firing squad, the prisoner is hooded and bound to a chair. A doctor pinpoints the prisoner’s heart and puts a target on it. Between three and five shooters are in an enclosure nearby and aim at the target through a slot; in some protocols, one shooter’s gun is randomly loaded with blanks. The shooters all fire at once, and the prisoner dies via gunshot to the heart, or bleeds out.

Conservatives online were exuberant following Parnell’s announcement, which Hegseth described as “[j]ustice.”

“More of this please. This is what I voted for. More dead jihadists!” said conservative influencer and Trump confidante Laura Loomer.

Some right-wing accounts on X called for the administration to televise the execution for Americans to watch.

“I volunteer to pull the trigger,” said Carl Higbie, a former Navy SEAL and current daily host on far right outlet Newsmax.

“This is the way,” said NewsNation host Katie Pavlich.

The Trump administration’s announcement came just days after the botched execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee. Pike, who was convicted of murdering a classmate in 1995, was hospitalized after Tennessee prison officials administered two doses of pentobarbital that were supposed to kill her, against medical recommendations. Pike’s attorney said on Sunday that she is on a ventilator and in critical condition.

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