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Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s former chief of staff has said that the secretary should resign over his handling of the Iran war and internal Pentagon affairs, adding to calls for Hegseth’s ousting after he narrowly survived an impeachment attempt earlier this month.

In an interview with Politico, former top Hegseth aide Joe Kasper said that the secretary has become obsessed with his ego and image, as well as his mission to drastically remake the Pentagon in his violent, white supremacist image. Hegseth’s focus on boosting himself and his “showmanship” are getting in the way of his “ability to be effective,” Kasper said.

Kasper, who was Hegseth’s chief of staff for the first three months of President Donald Trump’s current term, rattled off a list of what he feels are Hegseth’s failures. For one, the U.S. war on Iran, in which the U.S. has killed thousands of civilians in Iran, has been a “shitshow,” he said — a popular view even among some Republicans in Congress and in the administration.

The Iran War was a major focus of Rep. Thomas Massie’s (R-Kentucky) impeachment attempt earlier this month. Massie’s articles accused Hegseth of violating the law in waging the war without Congress’s approval while violating civilian protection laws both in strikes on Iran and in the U.S.’s boat strike campaign.

Massie’s impeachment articles narrowly failed, after several Democrats missed the vote, but Democrats are preparing to target him again when they take over Congress.

Meanwhile, Kasper also criticized Hegseth for gutting top leadership at the Pentagon, seemingly specifically targeting senior Black and female figures in the military.

“At almost every high-profile position, or every senior leader position, there’s a vacancy,” he said.

Those fired included three top Pentagon officials who were dismissed last year, during Kasper’s time in the Pentagon, over supposed leaks to the media. Kasper said there was no evidence that those officials had ever leaked any information at all — and Hegseth recently subjected dozens of members of the Joint Staff to polygraph tests in order to seek out more alleged leakers.

Interestingly, Kasper seems to have been personally involved in those three officials’ ousting, even though he now says that there was no evidence of leaks. Last year, Politico reported that Kasper was a major player in their dismissals, done in “an attempt to consolidate power.” Kasper denied that claim, which came from sources familiar with the matter.

Kasper departed the Pentagon shortly after those dismissals, without any public bad blood between him and Hegseth, who sang his praises after he left.

Kasper also criticized Hegseth for a recent incident in which Hegseth and his staff were reprimanded for laughing at a Veterans Day ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier; “distractions” like his testosterone testing and supplement initiative; and his inability to work with other figures on Capitol Hill, like those in Congress.

“He’s not just burned bridges up on the Hill,” Kasper said. “He’s napalmed them.”

He predicted that Hegseth is going to be ousted in one way or the other. “He’s going to be suffocated, and it’s not like it’s going to be a slow suffocation. It’s going to be a quick asphyxiation.”

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