Early Voting Surge Signals Trump’s Voter Suppression Efforts Are Floundering 

Part of the Series Voting Wrongs

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Today is Election Day, and voting rights advocates are encouraging voters to assert their rights and go to the polls with confidence if they have not already cast a ballot. Meanwhile, Republicans continue to play defense after a surge in early voting, particularly among Black and Latino voters who were the targets of gerrymandering and voter suppression efforts.

In addition to promoting aggressive mid-cycle redistricting across multiple states, Trump administration officials have made a series of public statements and legal maneuvers that raised the specter of voter fraud and federal law enforcement at the polls. For weeks, questions have loomed about the potential for election interference and voter intimidation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which has earned a reputation for deadly violence.

However, voter fraud is exceedingly rare, and ICE agents and other armed federal officers are barred from polling places under federal law. If early voting numbers are any evidence, voters are responding to right-wing voter suppression efforts with defiance and enthusiasm. Lauren Bonds, executive director of the National Police Accountability Project, said coalitions of pro-democracy groups have been busy building infrastructure to protect voters for months.

“There are protections in place, there are plans in place,” Bonds told Truthout in an interview on Monday. “[The Trump] administration doesn’t like to follow the rules, but there is an enforcement plan behind these rules, and I think folks are really prepared for it, and that should give folks more assurance that they will be able to vote without interference.”

The National Police Accountability Project released an Election Day know-your-rights guide that reminds voters they have the same rights if confronted by law enforcement at a polling site as in any public space. The ACLU published a similar guide on the right to vote without intimidation that urges people to report illegal attempts by law enforcement to interrogate voters about citizenship status.

Federal law bars armed federal officials from being deployed at any polling location, with the mandated distance between a polling site and law enforcement differing by state. Rules can also vary for local police. Bonds said voters can report ICE or other law enforcement to the 1-866-OUR-VOTE election protection hotline. The hotline also offers information on where and how to vote.

“There are protections in place, there are plans in place.”

“Call the hotline, and they are going to give you excellent advice,” Bonds said. “There is a robust network of election watch and election protection attorneys that are keeping a very close eye on this.”

The prospect of federal intimidation did not stop people from voting early. Voter enthusiasm is especially visible in the South, where advocates say GOP efforts to dilute the Black and Brown vote with redistricting have sparked an electoral backlash. In Tennessee, the first state to redistrict after the Supreme Court cleared the way in April with a ruling in Louisiana v. Callais that gutted the Voting Rights Act, early voting increased 52 percent in majority-Black Shelby County and 45 percent statewide compared to the 2022 midterms.

“Tennessee was the first state to redistrict after the Callais decision, and [lawmakers] redrew and eliminated the only majority-Black district in Tennessee eight days,” said Matia Powell, executive director of the voting rights group Civic TN, in a press call on October 30. “And voters are upset about that, it’s clear it was not the will of the people, and they are not going to let that deter them from turning out in this election season.”

“Voters, and especially Black voters, have taken notice of how brazenly our politicians have tried to rig the maps to dilute Black voting power.”

In North Carolina, where state lawmakers voted in 2025 to dilute the Black vote in the 1st Congressional District, early voting among Black voters was up 70 percent compared to 2022. In Texas, where Trump successfully pressured state lawmakers to redraw multiple congressional districts, early turnout is highest in the counties with the most Latino residents.

In South Carolina, a last-minute push by GOP lawmakers to redraw the state’s voting maps following the Supreme Court ruling fell apart amid backlash from Black voters, according to Jace Woodrum, executive director of ACLU South Carolina.

“Voters, and especially Black voters, have taken notice of how brazenly our politicians have tried to rig the maps to dilute Black voting power,” Woodrum said. “During the Jim Crow era, millions risked their lives to protect the right to vote, and now 60 years later, Black voters are facing the risk of districts being eliminated, diluting their right to be represented in politics at all.”

Wielding data that voting rights advocates say is likely riddled with errors, the Trump administration has threatened election officials with legal sanctions over suspected non-citizens on voter rolls. However, states run their own election, not the federal government, and courts have ruled against the administration in at least 27 cases involving state voter data.

Justice Department lawyers are now citing these rulings against the administration as a defense against lawsuits filed by Democrats that accuse the Trump administration of interfering with the election. Across the country, states refused to hand over sensitive voter data to federal investigators hunting for voter fraud, and federal courts sided with the states every time. Democracy Docket, a group supporting the Democrats’ litigation, remarked on the irony of the Trump administration latest defense strategy, explaining:

The Department of Justice made a baffling argument when it asked a federal judge to dismiss Democrats’ election interference lawsuit: The department’s streak of bruising court losses proves that Democrats lack standing to bring the lawsuit because the Trump administration hasn’t successfully interfered with voting.

Further clouding the waters, Trump officials have suggested in recent weeks that ICE officers could show up near polling locations while carrying out official duties such as pursuing a suspect, for example. While federal officials have confirmed that no armed FBI or ICE agents with the power to make arrests will be posted at polling locations, the Justice Department made headlines by pledging to send 1,000 unarmed federal poll monitors to key voting districts from agencies such as the Bureau of Prisons and Drug Enforcement Administration.

While the Justice Department typically deploys monitors to central offices in major cities to protect voting rights during elections, Bonds said the Trump administration has requested to place its monitors directly inside polling locations in search of largely nonexistent voter fraud. On November 2, civil rights groups filed an emergency lawsuit challenging the federal poll monitors and accusing the Trump administration of intimidating voters.

“That is a really different dynamic — whether they are armed or not, it really does raise a specter of intimidation if you are concerned about the federal government engaged in any kind of intimidation or surveillance,” Bonds said. “It could still have a chilling effect and could deter people from coming to the polls.”

However, Bonds said voters should be assured that pro-immigrant, civil rights, and voting rights groups have been training volunteers and preparing for months to assist voters and respond to any Election Day disruptions. With the 1-866-OUR-VOTE hotline, advocates can track and report potential interference across multiple states. Bonds said she has spoken to election officials across the country who have prepared for the worst — or for an election that goes smoothly, despite all the fearmongering.

While it’s important to appreciate the risk of federal interference in the midterms, Bonds said voters are not facing the Trump administration alone. When it comes to Trump and ICE on Election Day, the bark may be louder than the bite.

“I don’t want to say there is no concern with the federal government using its power to harm voters or interfere with people’s right to vote,” Bonds said. “But at the same time, I do think this is part of a broader propaganda effort to deter people, and further the false narrative about voter fraud that has been very important to this administration.”

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