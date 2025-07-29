DOJ Targets Federal Judge for Saying Trump Could Cause a “Constitutional Crisis”

Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a misconduct complaint over what she called “improper public comments” about Trump.

The Trump Justice Department on Monday filed a misconduct complaint against a federal judge for warning in early March that the president could spark a “constitutional crisis” by defying court orders — a concern that was swiftly validated.

The complaint against James Boasberg, chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, was announced by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who alleged on social media that Boasberg made “improper public comments” about President Donald Trump and his administration.

During a March gathering of the Judicial Conference — the federal judiciary’s policymaking body — Boasberg reportedly raised colleagues’ fears that “the administration would disregard rulings of federal courts leading to a constitutional crisis.”

John Roberts, the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, “expressed hope that would not happen and in turn no constitutional crisis would materialize,” according to a memo obtained by The Federalist, a right-wing publication.

Days after the Judicial Conference gathering, the Trump administration ignored Boasberg’s order to turn around deportation flights, prompting an ACLU attorney to warn, “I think we’re getting very close” to a constitutional crisis.

Boasberg, an Obama appointee, later said there was probable cause to hold the Trump administration in contempt of court, concluding that the evidence demonstrated “a willful disregard” for the judge’s order.

Boasberg’s rulings against the Trump administration in the high-profile deportation case stemming from the president’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act have made the judge a target of the White House and its allies. Trump and some congressional Republicans have demanded that Boasberg be impeached.

Politico reported Monday that the Justice Department’s complaint against Boasberg was signed by Chad Mizelle, Bondi’s chief of staff.

“Mizelle argued that Boasberg’s views expressed at the conference violated the ‘presumption of regularity’ that courts typically afford to the executive branch,” Politico noted. “And the Bondi aide said that the administration has followed all court orders, though several lower courts have found that the administration defied their commands.”

A Washington Post analysis published last week estimated that Trump officials have been accused of violating court orders in “a third of the more than 160 lawsuits against the administration.”

