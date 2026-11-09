DOJ Resignations Follow Dem Midterm Win as Trump Doubles Down on Hardline Agenda

Under Harmeet Dhillon, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division ignored dozens of cases and moved noticeably to the right.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

Following major wins by Democrats in last week’s midterm elections, four higher-level Department of Justice (DOJ) officials have resigned from office, including Harmeet Dhillon, who had served as assistant attorney general overseeing the department’s Civil Rights Division.

Dhillon, who was once a personal lawyer for President Donald Trump, is the first significant post-midterm resignation from the Trump administration. Under her watch, the Civil Rights Division shifted considerably to the right, ignoring violations of civil rights that have traditionally been defended by the DOJ and focusing instead on conservative priorities.

Dhillon’s office, for example, oversaw investigations into supposed instances of antisemitism on college and university campuses — and led the DOJ’s aggressive crackdown on student organizing against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

A whistleblower complaint published this summer details how the DOJ’s actions were largely political, and that the Civil Rights Division had “departed from longstanding investigative practices designed to ensure due process, accuracy, and legal compliance.” DOJ employees who raised questions about the division’s practices were also “sometimes admonished and their concerns were often disregarded,” the whistleblower report stated.

Dhillon’s division faced other criticisms, too, including over the office dismissing dozens of school desegregation and other racial discrimination cases.

“The shameful withdrawal of DOJ resources from these cases and investigations highlights how this administration is abandoning communities across the country,” said Megan Marks, a former leader in the department who now leads Democracy Forward’s oversight and accountability project Red Line for Civil Rights, discussing the matter last month.

Two other DOJ officials, Jason Reding Quiñones and John Eisenberg, also resigned shortly after the midterms.

As U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida, Quiñones was notable for leading multiple investigations into Trump’s opponents, which critics lambasted as being politically driven. Eisenberg, meanwhile, oversaw inquiries into leaks from within the administration that were published by several news organizations, an action that free press advocates condemned as an attempt to limit fourth estate oversight of the administration’s actions.

The DOJ resignations continued on Monday, when Attorney General Todd Blanche announced via X that Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate had also resigned.

Shumate was an instrumental figure in the civil division for the DOJ in attacking programs aimed at strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the federal government. The Federalist Society-backed lawyer also attacked transgender rights, immigrants, and pro-Palestinian speech.

Another major shakeup within the administration occurred late last week, when White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles resigned from her post, and Trump announced his longtime ally and sycophant Stephen Miller would replace her. The appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, drew widespread condemnation from Democrats, who viewed the move as demonstrating that the president was set to dig his heels in rather than cooperate with the new Congress come January.

“Donald Trump learned nothing from his historic defeat. Stephen Miller is the architect of the most barbaric, inhumane policies of this administration,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said, referring to the draconian immigration policies the administration has implemented. “Trump couldn’t have made a worse choice.”

“Just days after the American people rejected his corrupt and lawless presidency, Donald Trump is doubling down,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), ranking member of the House Oversight Committee. He continued:

Stephen Miller is the architect of the unconstitutional ICE raids that have terrorized our communities and kidnapped and killed American citizens and immigrant families. Oversight Democrats will continue to investigate Miller for his misconduct, and we will fight against his hateful policies in Congress and the courts. Stephen Miller should lawyer up.

Even the sometimes reticent House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is expected to become the next Speaker of the House, panned Miller’s appointment.

“There’s not going to be any opportunity, certainly, to work with Stephen Miller and what he represents,” Jeffries said on Sunday. In earlier comments, he also described the new chief of staff as being an “awful choice,” a “dangerous xenophobe,” and a “reckless extremist.”

An important fundraising appeal: 10 Days to raise $50,000 Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure. Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures. At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation. Yet, we are struggling to meet our publishing costs when our work is so urgently needed. We are fundraising right now for those basic operating expenses — we need $50,000 in the next 10 days. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.