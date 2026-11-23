Sen. Bernie Sanders celebrated the decision and called for it to be expanded to all Democratic primaries.

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The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that it is requiring 2028 presidential candidates to reject “dark money” spending in order to qualify for the primary debate stage, potentially taking a step toward reducing the impact of super PACs and billionaires on elections.

The committee said that it is planning to hold 12 debates over the course of the presidential primaries, with the first taking place in June and July of 2027, and the final one taking place in March 2028.

In order to qualify for these debates, the committee is requiring candidates to sign a pledge that bars campaigns from reaching out to super PACs or 501(c)(4) groups to solicit spending on their behalf. It also requires candidates to “denounce” such spending done to back them on television, radio, digital, billboard, or mail advertising if it was done without their knowledge.

Spending that is not by a 501(c)(4) special interest group or super PAC — which are two of the largest vehicles for outside spending — or spending on a “different form of media” is still allowed.

If a candidate violates those rules, they are barred from participating in debates until they’ve denounced, reimbursed, or terminated the spending, depending on the nature of the violation.

On its website, the DNC says that the primary goals of the pledge are to limit party spending during the primary elections in order to “avoid cannibalizing” such spending in a general election, as well as to “[l]imit the influence of dark money and outside spending in the Democratic presidential primary.”

“In the wake of the Citizens United Supreme Court decision, dark money and independent spending have exploded, increasing the influence of special interests in politics,” the committee wrote on its website. “While the DNC does not have the legal authority to ban super PACs or dark money groups, we are requiring our candidates to denounce their involvement in the Democratic presidential primary, in line with Democratic party values and our 2024 Platform, in order to qualify for the debate stage.”

The announcement of the Fair Campaign Practices Pledge represents a small step toward the longtime progressive call for the Democratic Party to ban super PAC and other outside spending in any of its primaries.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont), who has led these calls for years, celebrated the DNC’s announcement, while calling for the party to do much more.

“The DNC announced that 2028 presidential candidates must reject dark money and disavow Super PAC spending on their behalf. Excellent!” Sanders said in a post on social media. “Now let’s expand those restrictions to Democratic Senate and House primaries. Billionaires shouldn’t be able to buy our elections at ANY level.”

Outside spending played a major role in several races this election cycle, perhaps most notably in the bitter primary race between Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Michigan) and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Michigan). Corporations and pro-Israel interests spent $60 million backing Stevens and opposing El-Sayed in the primary; AIPAC, through its super PAC, spent over $30 million in the primary, then turned around and gave millions to back El-Sayed’s Republican opponent in the general election.

Sanders has previously said that the Democrats must undertake a total ban on dark money spending in primary elections, while also calling for Congress to pass legislation to overturn Citizens United v. FEC, which has allowed billionaires and corporate interests to pour billions of dollars into influencing elections and candidates.

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