Democrats Force Reading of GOP’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” After Key Senate Vote

Democrats are hoping to draw out the bill’s passage while highlighting provisions expected to harm US families.

After an hourslong delay from the initial goal of noon, U.S. Senate Republicans on Saturday night kicked off the process of passing their 940-page budget reconciliation package — which the chamber’s Democrats are making the clerks read in full, not only to draw out the process but also to highlight the various provisions expected to harm American families.

“Senate Republicans are scrambling to pass a radical bill, released to the public in the dead of night, praying the American people don’t realize what’s in it,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the chamber’s floor. “If Senate Republicans won’t tell the American people what’s in this bill, then Democrats are going to force this chamber to read it from start to finish.”

The updated bill text was released late Friday. Republicans then spent Saturday scrambling for enough support for the procedural vote. Ultimately, only Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) voted with Democrats against considering the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which U.S. President Donald Trump wants to sign by July 4, or Independence Day.

Tillis explained his position in a lengthy statement, saying in part: “I cannot support this bill in its current form. It would result in tens of billions of dollars in lost funding for North Carolina, including our hospitals and rural communities. This will force the state to make painful decisions like eliminating Medicaid coverage for hundreds of thousands in the expansion population, and even reducing critical services for those in the traditional Medicaid population.”

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) pointed out Saturday that “while Republican senators are securing baubles and trinkets for their political donors, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has confirmed that the Senate bill will cut $930 billion from Medicaid.” That preliminary analysis doesn’t account for other attacks on healthcare, including the Affordable Care Act.

“Just as before, these cruel cuts to Americans’ healthcare will strike a mortal blow to rural healthcare, and threaten the health and safety of kids, seniors, Americans with disabilities, and working families across the country,” Wyden warned. “Life and death decisions of this magnitude should not be subjected to this rushed and reckless process. I urge Republican senators not to travel down this dangerous path: there is no band-aid that can heal these dangerous, deadly cuts.”

It’s 2AM on a Sunday and I’m heading to the Capitol to FORCE a full reading of the Republicans’ 940-page bill.This bill will rip health care coverage away from 16 million people and cut food assistance.It’s sick. And we will not stand for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 2025-06-29T06:02:44.951Z

Paul suggested on social media Saturday evening that the GOP bill would add too much to the national debt. In his post on X, the senator also took a swipe at the platform’s owner: the richest man on Earth, Elon Musk, who was the de facto leader of Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency until his ugly exit from government last month.

Musk, meanwhile, also took to X to blast the package, criticizing the proposed taxes on wind and solar projects: “The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

While celebrating the 51-49 procedural vote — and specifically praising Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) for their crucial support — Trump lashed out at both Paul and Tillis on his Truth Social platform Saturday, threatening the latter with a primary challenge.

Politico reported that “Vice President JD Vance arrived at the Capitol shortly after 8:00 pm to break a possible tie,” with Johnson, Paul, and Tillis having already voted “no.” Johnson changed his vote after negotiations that involved Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Finance Chair Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Budget Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), and the other holdouts listed by Trump.

One win for critics of the megabill is the removal of Lee’s provision to force the sale of public lands, which had generated widespread opposition, including from some Republican lawmakers. Lee had tried to slip a rewritten version of the measure back into the package after Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled against it earlier this week.

