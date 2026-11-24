The detonation will release a plume of lead dust that can settle into soil and continue to expose people to neurotoxins.

Truthout is a vital news source and a living history of political struggle. If you think our work is valuable, support us with a donation of any size.

This article originally appeared on Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for their newsletter here.

The U.S. Army intends to detonate nearly five tons of lead-based explosives in southeast Iowa on Wednesday.

The Army had planned to use an emergency provision to proceed despite a now-lifted court-ordered pause on the federal permit authorizing the operation.

Dozens of barrels of volatile lead azide, a material used to make bombs, are stored in bunkers at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. After decades in storage, their explosive contents have reformed into irregularly shaped crystals that are highly sensitive to friction and shock. The Army argues that freezing temperatures will make the crystals even more unstable and the barrels must be disposed of before winter sets in.

“A permit is not even necessary for the Army to take emergency action against an immediate threat from explosive material,” reads the Department of Justice brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit on Sunday.

Late Monday, the court lifted its administrative stay on the permit for the detonation and rejected a request from petitioners to block the detonation for a longer period. The petitioners are suing the Environmental Protection Agency over its approval of the permit.

Maps released by the Army for last Friday’s planned detonation, which was called off, show a lead dust cloud spreading across potentially hundreds of miles of Eastern Iowa, with projected concentrations of the neurotoxin exceeding federal benchmarks for levels in homes and childcare facilities. Lead exposure isn’t safe for anyone, but it’s particularly dangerous for children.

In a post on Truth Social Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he ordered the military not to proceed with the detonation until both the appeals court and Gov.-elect Rob Sand agree to it.

In his post, Trump also blamed the Obama administration for improper storage of the explosives and said that Sand, a Democrat who does not take office until Jan. 12, would be held responsible for any catastrophic explosion caused by further delays.

Current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in preparation for the detonation. “While the detonation is a federal operation, it’s important for the state to be engaged in the preparation process so we can support the work of our federal partners in responding to the needs of Iowans,” Reynolds said in a statement published Sunday.

The Army initially intended to detonate the barrels last Friday. Residents of Middletown learned of the plans at a town hall a month earlier. But most Iowa residents, including state agencies and officials such as Reynolds, received just five days’ notice. Army maps detailing the extent of the lead dust cloud were also released just a few days beforehand.

The maps, along with the short notice and limited information about cleanup efforts following the release of the plume, have sparked widespread concern in Iowa and neighboring states.

Last Thursday, the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club Iowa Chapter sued the EPA over the emergency permit it granted the Army for the detonation. That same day, the Army announced it would postpone the operation and the court granted the petitioners’ motion for an administrative stay. Responding to the court’s stay, the Army and the Justice Department insisted that the detonation could and must take place, regardless of the permit’s status.

In court filings this weekend, the Justice Department cited a provision in the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 that allows for emergency treatment or containment of military munitions and other explosive materials without a permit, if the materials present an “immediate threat to human health, public safety, property, or the environment.”

Since submitting its emergency permit request to the EPA in September, the Army has repeatedly asserted that controlled detonation is the safest option for the barrels’ disposal, though doing so would release a neurotoxin-containing dust cloud over surrounding communities. Lead particles in the air can settle into soil, exposing people — particularly children — long after its arrival.

All alternatives to detonation would require opening or moving the barrels, the Army wrote in correspondence with the EPA submitted as evidence to the court this weekend. The sensitivity of lead azide crystals to friction and shock meant that any manipulation presented “an acute risk of unintentional detonation.”

The choice is “between a planned detonation … and an unplanned explosion that could come at any moment, with no warning and safeguards,” the Justice Department legal brief reads. “The United States recognizes that the controlled detonation will release lead dust. But a controlled detonation is the only way to minimize the release.”

A scheduled detonation would at least allow the Army to plan for weather conditions, notify the public and track the spread of lead dust, the Justice Department writes.

In a video released this weekend, Middletown Mayor Rodney Johnson advised against further delays. “Each day that the disposal is delayed is another day that could increase the risk of major catastrophe. It is also another day that the lives of our residents are put on hold,” he said.

There is no safe level of the lead exposure for children, the EPA advises. It is especially harmful to infants and children with rapidly growing brains and nervous systems.

The Army has not disclosed when on Wednesday the detonation will occur, nor released updated plume maps outlining the regions most likely to be affected by lead deposition.

The dust cloud’s path will likely differ significantly from the projections released early last week, with southwest winds on Wednesday replacing last Friday’s northern winds.

“It appears that detonation may be, at this point, the only feasible option due to how long this problem was allowed to persist,” said Michael Schmidt, general counsel for the Iowa Environmental Council, in response to the Army’s plans to go through with the detonation. “The public deserves to know immediately which communities will be impacted and how residents can most effectively protect themselves and mitigate impacts on their health and homes.”

Correspondence with EPA officials indicate that the Army was aware of the unstable condition of the barrels in Iowa before it began considering treatment options in January.

Previous Army communications, including a post by acting Army Secretary Adam Telle on the social media platform X last week, reported that the degraded lead azide was discovered in March.

Under the EPA emergency permit, the Army must provide five days’ public notice and regularly updated plume maps in the days leading up to the detonation. But if the Army bypasses the permitting process, as it has indicated it intends to do, it remains unclear which, if any, of the provisions of the permit’s requirements it plans to follow.

The Army did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

This story was updated Nov. 23, 2026, with the appeals court decision to lift the administrative stay on the permit.

Media that fights fascism Truthout is funded almost entirely by readers — that’s why we can speak truth to power and cut against the mainstream narrative. But independent journalists at Truthout face mounting political repression under Trump. We rely on your support to survive McCarthyist censorship. Please make a tax-deductible one-time or monthly donation.