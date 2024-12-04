Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed on Wednesday that the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon “is holding” — disregarding numerous findings that Israel has violated the ceasefire dozens of times just in the week it’s been in place so far.

Touting an “oversight mechanism” developed with France to oversee violations of the ceasefire, Blinken said at a press conference that the “ceasefire is holding, and we’re using the mechanism that was established when any concerns have arisen about any alleged or reported violations.”

“Fundamentally, I think both parties — that is to say Israel and Hezbollah, through the Lebanese government — wanted and continue to want the ceasefire,” he said.

On Sunday, a report by Israeli outlet Ynet reported that France has said that Israel has violated the ceasefire at least 52 times since it was enacted last week, or 10 violations per day on average. Other counts have similarly found dozens of violations so far, with Lebanese officials having recorded 62 violations.

UN peacekeeping sources have reported an estimated 100 violations by Israeli forces. The Biden administration has said that it is working “closely” with UN peacekeepers in order to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire.

The State Department’s stance on the ceasefire is just the latest evidence of U.S. officials downplaying Israel’s violence in order to allow its massacres to continue. Israel’s attacks amid the ceasefire have been deadly, killing at least a dozen people in Lebanon, including one person in a drone strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. In all, Israeli forces have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon and wounded 16,638 others over the last year, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said Wednesday.

Blinken went on to offer sympathy for people who reside in north Israel who have not been able to reach the region amid the war, while making little mention of the thousands of people in Lebanon who were killed by Israeli forces and the over 1 million people displaced by Israel’s bombardments and attacks on Lebanon.

When asked directly about violations, Blinken said, “I’m not going to respond to, or get into any private diplomatic conversations we’ve had” about Israel’s reported attacks — a refusal to acknowledge the numerous violations reported by French authorities.

In a briefing on Tuesday, the deputy spokesperson for the State Department, Vedant Patel, said that Israel has the “right to defend itself” in attacking Lebanon during the ceasefire, appearing to offer an excuse for Israel to strike the country as it pleases.

When asked about whether or not Lebanon also has the right to self defense, he said, “we are going down a slippery slope of hypotheticals.” Then, when a reporter raised the fact that Israel has invaded Lebanon multiple times, Patel said, “I think these situations are not totally comparable.”

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders have outright threatened to continue Israel’s invasion and attacks on Lebanon if the ceasefire collapses — while also massively weakening the ceasefire with the Israeli military’s attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is “enforcing this ceasefire with an iron fist” and has maintained that the war is still ongoing.

“We are currently in a ceasefire, I note, a ceasefire, not the end of the war,” Netanyahu said.

Truthout Is Preparing to Meet Trump’s Agenda With Resistance at Every Turn Dear Truthout Community, If you feel rage, despondency, confusion and deep fear today, you are not alone. We’re feeling it too. We are heartsick. Facing down Trump’s fascist agenda, we are desperately worried about the most vulnerable people among us, including our loved ones and everyone in the Truthout community, and our minds are racing a million miles a minute to try to map out all that needs to be done. We must give ourselves space to grieve and feel our fear, feel our rage, and keep in the forefront of our mind the stark truth that millions of real human lives are on the line. And simultaneously, we’ve got to get to work, take stock of our resources, and prepare to throw ourselves full force into the movement. Journalism is a linchpin of that movement. Even as we are reeling, we’re summoning up all the energy we can to face down what’s coming, because we know that one of the sharpest weapons against fascism is publishing the truth. There are many terrifying planks to the Trump agenda, and we plan to devote ourselves to reporting thoroughly on each one and, crucially, covering the movements resisting them. We also recognize that Trump is a dire threat to journalism itself, and that we must take this seriously from the outset. After the election, the four of us sat down to have some hard but necessary conversations about Truthout under a Trump presidency. How would we defend our publication from an avalanche of far right lawsuits that seek to bankrupt us? How would we keep our reporters safe if they need to cover outbreaks of political violence, or if they are targeted by authorities? How will we urgently produce the practical analysis, tools and movement coverage that you need right now — breaking through our normal routines to meet a terrifying moment in ways that best serve you? It will be a tough, scary four years to produce social justice-driven journalism. We need to deliver news, strategy, liberatory ideas, tools and movement-sparking solutions with a force that we never have had to before. And at the same time, we desperately need to protect our ability to do so. We know this is such a painful moment and donations may understandably be the last thing on your mind. But we must ask for your support, which is needed in a new and urgent way. We promise we will kick into an even higher gear to give you truthful news that cuts against the disinformation and vitriol and hate and violence. We promise to publish analyses that will serve the needs of the movements we all rely on to survive the next four years, and even build for the future. We promise to be responsive, to recognize you as members of our community with a vital stake and voice in this work. Please dig deep if you can, but a donation of any amount will be a truly meaningful and tangible action in this cataclysmic historical moment. We’re with you. Let’s do all we can to move forward together. With love, rage, and solidarity, Maya, Negin, Saima, and Ziggy

This article is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0), and you are free to share and republish under the terms of the license.



We need your help to become less dependent on traffic from Facebook and X. Follow us on Bluesky today!